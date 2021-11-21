Voting for fire commissioner set for Dec. 14: Write-in ballots filing deadline is Wednesday

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Credit: Reporter file)

On Dec. 14, voters will decide who replaces Larry Lechmanski as a Shelter Island Fire District Commissioner.

Early in 2021, Mr. Lechmanski announced he wouldn’t run for another five-year term after 20 years of service.

Mr. Lechmanski will continue to be a Fire Department member.

Anyone interested in seeking a term as a fire commissioner needs to file his or her intention by Wednesday, Nov. 24, to get a name on the ballot.

Notice should be sent to Shelter Island Fire District, P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.