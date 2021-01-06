Birnbaum takes oath as town justice: Board acts on reorganization resolutions

Shelter Island Town Justice Stanley Birnbaum. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Except for the swearing in of a new Justice Court judge, Tuesday’s Town Board reorganization meeting was generally routine.

Stanley Birnbaum, who won election in November, was sworn in Tuesday by the other town justice, Mary-Faith Westervelt.

“You have some big shoes to fill,” Supervisor Gerry Siller told the new justice, referring to Helen Rosenblum, who served at the Justice Court for decades.

She came to the bench in 2003, initially to fill the unexpired term of Justice Edward Hannabury who had died. She was subsequently re-elected, until last November when she was defeated by Mr. Birnbaum.

The new justice paid homage to Ms. Rosenblum for her years of service, both on the bench and previously as town attorney. She continues to serve as volunteer attorney for the Shelter Island Fire District.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor” to have been elected, Mr. Birnbaum said, thanking those who supported his candidacy. He thanked his family for “guidance, wisdom and values that they shared” with him. He said he could promise to be fair and impartial in his new position.

County Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) was on hand virtually to congratulate Mr. Birnbaum and to pledge her support to him and to the Town Board to meet the needs of Shelter Islanders.

In other actions, the Town Board:

• Set fees for FIT Center memberships at $15 per day; $255 per year for single memberships; $395 per year for family memberships; $50 per year for youth memberships; $100 per year for full time college students; and $175 per year for volunteers, EMTs and active military members.

• Set dates for its regular and work session meetings.

• Reappointed the Town Board members as police commissioners and Police Chief Jim Read as Emergency Management Coordinator.

• Reappointed Brian Sherman as Commissioner of Public Works. He is the elected highway department supervisor and with that comes the traditional appointment as public works commissioner.

• Reappointed Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg as EMS Director.

• Agreed to compensate 17 employees who have opted not to take medical insurance offered by the town.

• Set working hours for elected officials and those appointed to various positions.

Mr. Siller announce a list of Town Board members who are to serve as liaisons to town committees and boards.

A complete list of resolutions from the reorganization meeting is available from the Town Clerk’s office and a recording of the meeting is on the town website at shelterislandtown.us.