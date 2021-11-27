Island Pediatric COVID clinic canceled

(Reporter file photo)

The intent to get Shelter Island students inoculated against COVID-19 and the Delta variant was planned, but few families signed up for children between the ages of 5 and 11, so the event will be rescheduled.



School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said he suspects the timing was too near the holiday period for many families.



Dr. Josh Potter originally offered to conduct the pediatric clinic at the Medical Center on Monday and a second shot that was to be scheduled at his office three weeks later.



Parents were asked to call Dr. Potter’s office last week, but few made the calls, Mr. Doelger said.



There was no requirement for the students to be Dr. Potter’s patients and the inoculations are without charge.



When the clinic is rescheduled, word will go out through the school’s direct contact with families and will appear on the Reporter website.