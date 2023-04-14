Schools react to hoax bomb threats as several Long Island districts were targeted

(Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Last week, several Suffolk County school districts received bomb threats demanding a ransom be paid in bitcoin, though authorities later deemed the threats to be not credible.

Although neither Shelter Island nor North Fork school districts received the threats, more than 50 school districts across New York State have been confronted by similar threats recently, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office — underscoring the need for ongoing vigilance to protect the area’s students, staff and faculty.

“I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school — swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement released April 4.

“Swatting” is the false reporting of a threat to a particular location with the goal of generating a large law enforcement response, often by a heavily-armed SWAT team.

“I have directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve,” Gov. Hochul added.

In the wake of the widespread swatting incidents, three New York State senators, including State Sen. Dean Murray of the 3rd District in Suffolk County, have proposed a bill to upgrade the crime of swatting from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony, which would increase the penalty from up to one year in prison to up to four years.

“Let me be clear, ‘Swatting’ is not funny and it’s not cool,” Sen. Murray said in a press release. “It is dangerous and illegal.”

Authorities investigating the Long Island districts that received the threats determined that they were hoaxes, though no arrests have been made.

Local law enforcement officials, including Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr., support the measure.

“These ‘swatting’ incidents are growing more and more common, and they waste public safety resources and misdirect law enforcement personnel that could be saving lives,” the sheriff said on the senators’ statement.

School superintendents from Shelter Island, the Mattituck-Cutchogue, Southold and Greenport school districts issued statements to district families confirming that their schools didn’t receive the threats, but assuring parents that the districts are working closely with local law enforcement.

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., sent a letter on April 4 to all parents of children enrolled in the school, which read: “Early this morning, many school districts across Suffolk County and some on the East End received bomb threats that may have originated overseas. The threats were non-specific and also deemed to be non-credible. Shelter Island did not receive a threat. Even so, the district has alerted Chief Read and the Shelter Island Police Department. The safety of your children is our number one priority and we take threats of any nature extremely seriously. We will continue to monitor the situation and closely collaborate with the Shelter Island Police Department.”

In early March an unidentified man tried to enter Southold’s elementary and high schools. The individual was unsuccessful and “there was no arrest and no crimes committed, just a suspicious person,” according to a statement at the time from Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley.

“We will continue to be diligent in enforcing the safety protocols that we have in place,” Southold Superintendent Anthony Mauro wrote in a note to parents. “We will also continue our ongoing dialogue with the Southold Police Department and our community regarding safety in our schools.”

In a statement, Riverhead Central School District officials confirmed that they didn’t receive the threat either. However, the district said in a statement that they continue to work with local police departments to ensure the safety of students and staff.