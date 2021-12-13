Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Robert Anthony Caccese

Robert Anthony Caccese, longtime Laurel resident, died on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at his home. He was 70 years old.

Robert was born on Aug. 7, 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Evelyn (nee Niles) and Anthony Caccese. After high school he attended the University of Denver attaining his Bachelors Degree in Political Science, and then attended Brooklyn Law School where he attained his Juris Doctorate Degree.

Robert practiced law as an attorney in both the public and private sectors in New York for over 40 years. He was also a past member of the Lions Club.

An avid golfer, he could often be found at Hampton Hills Golf and Country Club, where he was a member. He was a passionate sports fan and enjoyed attending New York Giants football games with his family and friends. He was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his wife and children. Known for his sense of humor, he will be missed by many.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife Kathleen (nee Cunningham) Caccese; children Carolyn Caccese of Aquebogue and Christopher Caccese of Laurel; and siblings William Caccese (Andrea) of Venice, Fla. and John Caccese (Annette) of Pittsfield, Mass.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday morning, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery Roman Catholic Cemetery in Cutchogue.