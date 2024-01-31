Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Martin, Petersen, Shaw

J. Paul Martin

J. Paul Martin of Shelter Island Heights passed away on Jan. 7 in New York City, after a brief illness.

Paul and his family came to Shelter Island in 1997, making it their summer home and gradually staying on and on for as many months as they could. It has become the family anchor.

In his professional life, Paul was based at Columbia University as the director of the Earl Hall Center and the Chapel during the 1970s, and then as the executive director of the Center for the Study of Human Rights, of which he was a co-founder.

In retirement, he continued on the advisory board of the Center and served as chair of the Barnard College Human Rights Program, as well as adjunct professor of Human Rights at both Barnard and Columbia.

Paul greatly enjoyed the many wonderful conversations he had with friends on Shelter Island, including those hosted by the Library’s Great Decisions program.

Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Roberta, his son, Christopher, and his daughter, Lizzy, as well as Christopher’s wife, Darina Spasova, and two young granddaughters. Burial will be private on Shelter Island.

There will be a memorial service at Columbia and a celebration of his life on Shelter Island at a later date in the summer.

Katherine J. Petersen

Katherine J. Petersen of Calverton, and formerly of Shelter Island, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. She was 71 years old.

Katherine was born on April 20, 1952 in Queens to Catherine (née Weiss) and Peter Glowacki. She was an only child. After graduating from high school, she attended Saint Joseph’s College where she attained her Bachelors Degree.

On Sept. 15, 1974 she married Paul Petersen and they had five children. In her professional career Katherine worked as an accountant for the Town of Shelter Island for eight years. She was also a member and eucharistic minister at Our Lady of the Isle.

Predeceased by her husband Paul, Katherine is survived by her children Christine Beckwith (Stanley) of Shelter Island; Brian Petersen (Shannon) of Manorville; Matthew Petersen (Nicole) of Shirley; Catherine Rasmussen (Daniel) of Shelter Island; and Thomas Petersen (Doreen) of Shelter Island; and grandchildren Nathan, Faith, Robert, Courtney, Danielle, Thomas and Joseph.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 2 from 4-8 P.M. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Alan R. Shaw

The family of Alan R. Shaw writes that it is with a heavy heart that they announce the passing of their father, a distinguished and iconic market technician with a remarkable career spanning 46 years on Wall Street.

Born in Brooklyn on July 7, 1938, and raised in Baldwin, N.Y., he became the youngest Eagle Scout in Nassau County history at age 13. This foreshadowed a lifetime characterized by leadership, determination, and a commitment to excellence. Alan then dedicated his life to the financial world, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Alan’s journey in the world of finance began in 1958, and lasted for nearly five decades. He honed his skills first as a fundamental securities analyst and then a managing director and head of technical research at Harris Upham & Co. before the merger with Smith Barney Harris Upham. Contributing significantly to the growth and success of both firms, it was there Alan coined the term “The Trend Is Your Friend.” His analytical prowess and keen insights into market trends earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and peers.

Known for his unwavering commitment to excellence, Alan navigated the complexities of the financial markets with a rare blend of expertise and foresight.

The Chartroom he navigated at Smith Barney was affectionately known as the “war room.” Colleagues remember him as a mentor, always willing to share his knowledge and guide others in their professional journeys. He leaves behind a legacy of dedication, integrity, and a passion that will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Alan was also a professor, every Tuesday night for 30 years, at the New York Institute of Finance; former president of the Chartered Market Technician Association (CMT); and an allied member of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and supervisory analyst.

A member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Alan was the founder and first president of the New York Society of Junior Security Analysts, in addition to co-founding the CMT association. He also received an honorary doctorate degree from Susquehanna University.

Beyond the bustling streets of Manhattan, Alan was a loving family man. He lived with his family on the Amityville River for over 25 years where he was commodore of the Unqua Yacht Club and his passion for the Great South Bay, boating and leadership converged. He lived in Magoun Landing, West Islip for 20 years, and then another 20 years on Shelter Island, where he continued to cruise from one port to another. His kindness, generosity, and witty sense of humor created a warm and welcoming environment for those fortunate enough to know him.

As we mourn the loss of a Wall Street icon, we also the celebrate the life of Alan, a true pioneer in the field of technical analysis. His contributions will be forever remembered, and his impact will continue to shape the future of Wall Street.

May his soul rest in peace knowing he left behind a legacy that will inspire future generations in the world of finance.

Alan is survived by his three sons, Stephen (Anjan) of Queens, Todd (Kristen) of Babylon, and Bradley of Patchogue, as well as his four grandchildren, Blake, Patrick, William and Brady.

Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1/4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.) on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 2 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, 39 N. Carll Ave, Babylon, N.Y. 11702, chapeyfamily.com

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Save The Great South Bay, Inc., PO Box 373, Babylon, NY 11702 or savethegreatsouthbay.org/donate/ or Community Resources Staten Island, Inc. //cr-si.org/support-us/