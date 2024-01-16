Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Fuller, Hershkowitz

obituary

June S. Fuller

June S. Fuller, a longtime Shelter Island resident, died on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at East End Hospice Kanas Center. She was 91 years old.

June was born on June 14, 1932 in Greenport to Freida (née Jankee) and Albert Stakey. She was one of three children. She graduated from Riverhead High School.

On Sept. 18, 1956, in Adams, New York, she married the love of her life Eugene A. Fuller. Together they had three children and made their home on Shelter Island.

June was a member of the Shelter Island School Board, a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, a member of the Church Council there, and a member of San Simeon Nursing Home Board. She worked as a secretary and personal assistant for Mosley Hall on Shelter Island. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Eugene A. Fuller General Contractor.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene and siblings Marion Palmer and Arthur Stakey, June is survived by her children Jane Jacobs (Kurt) of Aquebogue, Jill Olson of Silver City, N.M. and Jeanne Maloney of Hampton Bays; grandchildren Jacqueline, Thomas, Jennifer and Ashley; and great-grandchildren Willa, Thomas, Clara, Carmen and Anna Jean.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson. Interment will take place on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 11:30 a.m. in The Shelter Island Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center (1 Meeting House Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978), or Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation (PO Box 547, 12 Manwaring Road Shelter Island, New York 11964). Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

Frances Hershkowitz

Frances Hershkowitz, loved by so many, passed away on Jan. 7, 2024 at her home in Manhattan.

A native New Yorker and math genius, she graduated from Hollins University and immediately joined McKinsey and Company, where her financial talents, humor and personality enabled her to enjoy many years with the firm until her retirement.

Frances loved life and lived it thoroughly with her many friends in Manhattan and on Shelter Island, who will miss her very much.

She lived on the Island for many years and served on the Board at Mashomack Preserve and was a member of many local organizations.