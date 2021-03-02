Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Jeanne E. Moore

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Jeanne E. Moore of Shelter Island, and formerly of Centerport, died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. She was 85 years old.

Jeanne was born on Oct. 23, 1935 in Queens, to Estelle Kaiser and Charles J. Gilmore. She attended Bayside High School where she graduated in 1953. Upon graduation, she attended Hofstra University, graduating in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in arts.

She married her husband Warren on May 3, 1959 in Bayside. They lived in Centerport, for 34 years before moving to Shelter Island in 1994.

Jeanne spent her summers sailing Long Island Sound and the surrounding areas, as well as spending three summers cruising Europe. She and her husband wintered on Long Boat Key, Fla. for 15 years, where they lived on their boat, Huzzah.

She was the beloved wife of Warren; loving mother of Lindsay Brown (Jeffrey) of East Northport and Constance Teiner (Raymond) of East Northport; loving grandmother of four precious grandchildren, Gabrielle, Dillon, Gavin and Griffin.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m., officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Shelter Island Senior Center, 44 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 would be appreciated.