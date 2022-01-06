School cancelled Friday ahead of storm

Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., announced Thursday evening that, because of a snowstorm forecast for tonight and tomorrow morning, Friday will be a snow day for the district.

“This will be a traditional snow day – meaning no virtual work or distance learning,” Mr. Doelger said in voice mail and email messages to families. “Your only assignment is to get outside and have some fun. Please take advantage of it and really enjoy the weather.”

The superintendent announced that future snow days will not be days off for students, but remote learning sessions.

He signed off by saying, “That is all for now everyone. I hope you all enjoy this day off and the long weekend. I also cannot wait to see you back on Monday with renewed energy!”