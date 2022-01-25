Dr. Kelt to continue practice — Same time, same place

(Credit:Courtesy Illustration)

Dr. Peter Kelt, who has been treating Islanders for generations, is continuing his practice. His patients received letters in the past week indicating that Dr. Kelt would no longer be affiliated with Pro Health as of Jan. 31, and suggesting they review a list of Pro Health doctors who can treat them.

But Dr. Kelt’s plan is to separate from Pro Health and return to independent practice at the Medical Center.

He plans a two-week vacation at the beginning of February, returning to the office Feb. 15. Prior to that break, he will be seeing patients for the remainder of this month.

As for insurance coverage, Medicare is the first line of coverage for many of his patients. He has applied to the various insurers he used during his affiliation with Pro Health for credentials to continue the coverage.

In the interim, patients will only have to bear the same co-pays some of their plans have required. Once the credentials are granted, he will be able to back bill for services, according to a spokeswoman in his office.