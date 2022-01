(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island is delaying school opening on Monday until 10 a.m.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., informed parents Sunday that drop-offs of students at the school will begin at 9:45 a.m.

The delay gives staff time to drive to the school safely and the maintenance crew time for additional salting and shoveling prior to student and staff arrivals, Mr. Doelger said.