Report: Island school in top 22% in nation

The Shelter Island High School Class of 2021. Back Row: Junior Marshall, Emmett Cummings, Wyatt Congdon, Brandon Velasquez, Zebulun Mundy, Theo Olnikiewicz, Matthew Strauss, Jason Green, Domingo Gil, Nicholas Mamisashvili, James Lupo, Jalill Carter, Junior Marshall, Francis Regan, and Class Advisor Michelle Corbett. Front Row: Aroldo Pantaleon Castro, Daniel Schultheis, Emma Martinez Majdisova, Lydia Shepherd, Grace Olinkiewicz, Jane Richards, Emma Teodoru, Caleb Wasilewski, Tyler Gulluscio, and Bradley Batte. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of high schools throughout the nation shows Shelter Island High School ranked in the top 22%. The school is ranked this year at 3,861 out of the magazine’s 17,843.

The ranking statewide placed Shelter Island in the top 27%, ranking 352 out of 1,325.

The rankings are based on Regents results and students enrolled in advanced placement classes, said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.

This is the second successive year the school has been ranked among top schools.