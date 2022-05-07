Report: Island school in top 22% in nation
The latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of high schools throughout the nation shows Shelter Island High School ranked in the top 22%. The school is ranked this year at 3,861 out of the magazine’s 17,843.
The ranking statewide placed Shelter Island in the top 27%, ranking 352 out of 1,325.
The rankings are based on Regents results and students enrolled in advanced placement classes, said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.
This is the second successive year the school has been ranked among top schools.