Shelter Island Police Department blotter, July 6, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

On June30 at about 6 p.m., police responded to a report about a vehicle in the woods in the Center. They subsequently arrested Saverina D. Chicka, 26, of Shelter Island and charged her with driving while intoxicated. Ms. Chicka was processed at police headquarters and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court. She was released on her own recognizance and advised to return to court at a later date.

Summonses

Maria F. Ceballos of Hampton Bays was driving on South Midway Road on July 2 when she was issued a ticket for having inadequate or no brake lights.

On that day, Robert M. Herrick of Shelter Island was given three tickets on South Ferry Road for having no distinctive/insecure/dirty license plates, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and driving without insurance.

Tyler D. Hepler of Hauppauge was given a summons on July 3 for speeding on New York Avenue — 42 mph in a 25-mph-zone.

A bay constable issued a ticket to a jet skier off Crescent Beach on July 2 for not having a safety certificate. Robert DeCristopano was also given warnings for reckless operation and for not having a registration sticker and a sounding device.

Police conducted 27 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops on June 29 and 30 and on July 1, 2 and 3 in the Center, Menantic, West Neck, Cartwright and the Heights, resulting in 22 warnings and five tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 52 parking tickets.

Accidents

On June 27, a minor accident was witnessed by a woman who saw a garbage truck backing into a posted-speed limit sign with a solar speed display. She said the driver, Miguel A. Torres of Greenport, was headed north on Ram Island Road. An officer located him at the Whales Tale. He said he was not aware of hitting the sign and had not done so on purpose. There was no damage to the truck; damage to the sign will be determined and paid for by the truck driver’s company.

Other reports

A caller told police he saw on his security camera that an SUV had pulled into his driveway on June 27 and asked police to check on the residence. The home was secure and there were no signs of any criminal activity.

Police received an email on June 27 about large motorboats that had tied up to a residential dock on Ram Island. A Rams Head launch was also bringing passengers from the boats to the dock, a possible commercial use of a residential dock. The caller was advised to fill out a Town Code enforcement complaint.

On the 27th, the Shelter Island Pharmacy dropped off approximately 40 pounds of drugs at police headquarters for disposal. That day, police received a complaint about loud music at Sunset Beach two days earlier at 10:30 p.m. The manager said he would monitor the volume and was also willing to meet with the complainant, who police advised to call them at the time she hears music that is too loud.

A smoking telephone pole was reported on the 27th in the Heights; PSEG was notified. A caller reported a “predator” outside his Center home. The area was canvassed with negative results.

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted patrols of Wades and Crescent beaches on June 28, 29 and 30 and on July 1 and 2. Six warnings were issued.

On June 29, a caller told police about receiving numerous voicemails from a person and intended to pursue criminal charges for harassment in the 2nd degree. Police received a report about yelling coming from the basketball court in the Center. An officer found youths playing there; they agreed to keep the volume down.

An officer contacted 12 dock holders whose berths were empty during an inspection of Congdon Creek dock. They were advised to be in their slips by July 1. As of June 28, all but two had satisfactory explanations about compliance.

Police were told on the 30th that vehicles were constantly blocking an alley in the Heights. Police will instruct the traffic control officers to monitor the alley.

On July 1, police were notified that a car parked in a driveway off Brander Parkway had been hit by an unknown vehicle between 9 p.m. and midnight on June 26. Damage to the driver’s-side rear door was in excess of $1,000.

A complaint was received on July 1 about a loud pool party in Hay Beach; the music was turned off.

A caller told police on July 2 about receiving several text messages. Although they were not threatening, she asked the police to advise the sender not to have any further contact with her.

On the 3rd, people were reported on a private beach in Silver Beach. An officer advised them to move below the high water line.

Police received a complaint on the 3rd about jet skiers operating recklessly in Majors Harbor. An officer stopped one for not displaying a registration sticker and issued a warning. An inspection of safety equipment was also carried out. That day, an officer noticed a jet skier operating at a speed greater than 5 mph in West Neck Creek. The skier was under 14 years old and the officer escorted him back to his parents, advising them of the laws pertaining to jet skiing.

A caller reported that tents were being set up in Silver Beach. An officer canvassed the area and found two beach umbrellas and no tents; the call was declared unfounded.

In other incidents, police attended two training sessions, handled four lost and found reports, conducted water safety reviews at the Yacht Club and Rams Head Inn, unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside and responded to four reports of downed trees/limbs in West Neck, the Center, Ram Island and Silver Beach.

Alarms

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to four fire alarms on June 29 and 30 and July 1 and 2 in Hay Beach, the Heights, Dering Harbor and the Center. Three were declared false alarms; there were no problems with the fourth alarm.

A burglary alarm on Ram Island was set off accidentally by the caretaker on June 30. An alarm in the Center was activated by a person cooking.

Animals

A caller reported that a storm had blown down an osprey nest in West Neck and two injured birds were on the ground. The ACO transported them to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center.

A raccoon was reported trapped in West Neck; it was freed by the ACO.

A dog at large in the Center was retrieved by its owner at the same time the ACO arrived. The ACO recognized two other dogs loose in the Center and called the owner to collect them. The ACO also located a dog reported at large in West Neck; he was across the street from his house. Two dogs in Menantic were identified by microchip; a caretaker contacted the ACO, looking for them. The ACO searched for a dog reported in the Center but was unable to locate it.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Services teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 27, 29 and 30 and one to Southampton Hospital on June 28. A fourth person refused medical attention on July 2. One person was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital on July 1.