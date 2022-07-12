Shelter Island Police Department blotter, July 12, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

At 10 p.m. on July 9, Jamcy S. Maquilon, 30, of Islip, was arrested following a traffic stop on Shore Road. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Mr. Maquilon was processed at police headquarters, held overnight, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date.

Following an investigation of an accident on a South Ferry boat, Kevin Flanigan, 69, of Shelter Island, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was processed, held overnight, arraigned and directed to return to court at a later date.

Summonses

Kevin A. Gomez, of Greenport, was driving on North Ferry Road on July 6 when he was stopped by police and issued three tickets — for operating with an unsafe tire, without a license and with no inspection.

Willys U. Luna Perez of Greenport was given a summons on North Menantic Road on July 6 for failure to cover loose cargo and for operating out of class.

On the 7th, Melissa A. Canavan, of Massapequa, was ticketed for driving while using a portable electronic device on North Ferry Road. Ava J. Crocitto, of Sag Harbor, was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On July 8, Silvia S. Galvez Cordova, of Riverhead, received a summons for speeding on New York Avenue — 38 mph — as well as a second for unlicensed operation.

Ryan A. Vella, of Sands Point, was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue — 40 mph — on July 9. On the 10th, James Lenzer, of Shelter Island, received a speeding summons on North Cartwright Road — 59 mph in a 35-mph zone. On that date, Aidan S. Norr, of Brooklyn, got a speeding ticket, also on North Cartwright — 67 mph.

Bay constables issued five tickets on July 4, 5 and 9: Scott L. Murphy, of Shelter Island, for an unregistered boat in Dering Harbor; Elmer W. Edwards, of Shelter Island, for failure to notify the Town clerk about a sublet at Congdon Creek town dock; Jose E. Otero, of Homestead, Fla., for insufficient PFDs (personal flotation devices) on board in Crescent Beach; N.K. Lang, of Bluffton, S.C., unregistered boat in Crescent Beach; and Donald J. Gordon, of Sag Harbor, unregistered jet ski in Major’s Harbor.

Police conducted 29 distracted driving and traffic stops July 4 through 10 in the Center, West Neck, Cartwright, the Heights and Menantic, resulting in 26 warnings and 11 tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 42 parking tickets.

Accidents

On July 7, Ellen Terry Davis of New York City was at the intersection of West Neck Road and Shore Road, attempting to make a right turn. She said she did not see Shelter Islander Karen Springer’s vehicle traveling east on Shore Road due to sun glare, and she hit her vehicle as she pulled out from West Neck Road. The collision pushed Ms. Springer’s vehicle into a vehicle driven by William Charles Horn Jr., of Shelter Island, who was stopped on West Neck Road, attempting to turn left. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s side of his vehicle, the driver’s-side front panel of Ms. Davis’ car and the passenger side of Ms. Springer’s van. According to the draft report, there were no injuries.

Ms. Davis received a ticket for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.

On July 8, Patrick J. Sherry, of New York City, was backing up his vehicle and trailer at the Daniel Lord boat landing when he hit a parked vehicle owned by Deborah W. Mintz, of Boca Raton, Fla., damaging the driver’s side of her vehicle. Damage was estimated in the draft report at over $1,000.

In a third draft report, Peter Macchio, of Shelter Island, was backing out of a parking space at the IGA on July 10 at about the same time as Andrew J. Ehrlich was reversing out of his spot across from Mr. Macchio. Both vehicles struck each other resulting in damage over $1,000.

On July 7, John R. Andrew, of New York City, reported he was backing out of a driveway in Montclair when he hit a parked car belonging to Linda M. DiOrio, of Shelter Island, damaging the driver’s-side front of her vehicle. The police were not at the scene and Mr. Andrew will obtain a damage estimate.

Ralph Pavone was parked behind Loritza Doncel Londono, of Pawtucket, R.I., in the North Ferry lane, waiting to board. Ms. Lodono pulled forward but the ferry was full so she backed up and hit Mr. Pavone’s vehicle. An officer did not see any damage to either vehicle.

Other reports

Loud music was reported in Silver Beach on July 4; an officer patrolled the area with negative results. The animal control officer (ACO) conducted patrols of Crescent and Wades beaches on July 5 and 10; no dogs were seen. A warning was given to a jet skier off Crescent Beach for speed greater than 5 mph within 100 feet of anchored boats.

On July 5, a caller told police about a loud party in the Center. An officer found a group of people leaving the residence and those staying behind were advised to keep the noise level down. A case of harassment was reported. A trailer parked on town property in West Neck was removed by the owner without incident.

A caller complained on July 5 that a person was seen walking out of his barn and, when confronted, continued walking. There was no damage to the barn and no items missing.

Adults were reported drinking in Silver Beach; the caller was concerned about drinking and driving. An officer interviewed them; two men were drinking beer and a third was the designated driver.

On July 8, police received a report about trespassing in Menantic. A bay constable assisted a kite surfer back to Shell Beach. Loud music at SALT was called in; an officer said the restaurant was exempt from the town noise ordinance until 11 p.m. on that day by action of the Town Board.

An Environmental Conservation Law check was conducted at Reel Point on July 9; there were no violations and 10 people were fishing. Eight boats in Silver Beach outside designated anchorages were advised to move.

On July 10, loud music on a boat off Crescent Beach was reported; the music was turned down.

In other incidents: police monitored a protest march in the Heights; unlocked five vehicles with the keys inside; responded to four lost and found reports; provided traffic control for the Crescent Beach fireworks; and monitored traffic at the North Ferry lines.

Alarms

Two alarms went off in the Center on July 5; the buildings were secure in both cases.

An employee entered the wrong password that set off an alarm on Ram Island on July 6; a second Ram Island alarm was caused by a malfunction.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms on July 10 in Shorewood and the Center; there was no emergency in the first one; a faulty sensor caused the second.

Animals

An animal control officer freed a chipmunk reported in a Heights home. An injured rabbit, giving birth on a Center roadway, was taken by the ACO to wildlife rehabilitation. The ACO was unable to locate a sick raccoon in the Heights. An injured turkey in the Center was captured and transported to rehab.

A dog reported at large returned home on its own. The ACO responded to a barking dog complaint in Silver Beach, monitored the area for 25 minutes and heard no barking.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 4, 6 and 9.