Shelter Island School Honor Roll – Quarter 4
Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients
Ariana Carter * Emmett Cummings * Myla Dougherty * Daria Kolmogorova * Olivia Overstreet * Lily Page * Francis Regan * Dayla Reyes * Valera Reyes * Angelina Rice
Grade 12 Honor Roll
Evan Schack
Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients
Alexandra Burns * Elijah Davidson * Andrea Napoles * Sebastian Quigley Dunning * Hayden Rylott *Benjamin Waife
Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients
* Margaret Schultheis * Madigan Teodoru
Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients
* Kat Austin * Sophie Clark * Leonardo Dougherty * James Durran * Kaitlyn Gulluscio * Mackenzie Speece
Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients
* Alfred Brigham * Harper Congdon * Hayden Davidson * Makena
Drummond * Jose Frausto
Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients
* Johanna Kaasik * Jaxson Rylott
Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients
* Robert Beckwith * Dariana Duran Alvarado
Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients
* Elsie Mae Brigham * Lauren Gibbs * Madison Sobejana
Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients
* Sebastian Martinez Majdis * Elena Schack
Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients
* Rosemund Hanley * Cayman Morehead
Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients
* Natalie Fernandez * Sadie Green-Clark * Jackson Rohrer * Ari Waife
Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients
* Natalie Mamisashvili * Lily Potter * Ryan Sanwald * Liam Sobejana
Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients
* Alexis Bartilucci * Lydia Brigham * Makayla Cronin * Oscar Durran