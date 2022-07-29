Featured Story

Shelter Island School Honor Roll – Quarter 4

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients

Ariana Carter * Emmett Cummings * Myla Dougherty * Daria Kolmogorova * Olivia Overstreet * Lily Page * Francis Regan * Dayla Reyes * Valera Reyes * Angelina Rice

Grade 12 Honor Roll
Evan Schack

Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients
Alexandra Burns * Elijah Davidson * Andrea Napoles  * Sebastian Quigley Dunning * Hayden Rylott *Benjamin Waife

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients

* Margaret Schultheis * Madigan Teodoru

Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients

* Kat Austin * Sophie Clark * Leonardo Dougherty * James Durran * Kaitlyn Gulluscio * Mackenzie Speece

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

* Alfred Brigham * Harper Congdon * Hayden Davidson * Makena
Drummond * Jose Frausto

Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients

* Johanna Kaasik * Jaxson Rylott

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients

* Robert Beckwith * Dariana Duran Alvarado

Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients

* Elsie Mae Brigham * Lauren Gibbs * Madison Sobejana

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients

* Sebastian Martinez Majdis * Elena Schack

Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients

* Rosemund Hanley * Cayman Morehead

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients

* Natalie Fernandez * Sadie Green-Clark * Jackson Rohrer * Ari Waife

Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients

* Natalie Mamisashvili * Lily Potter * Ryan Sanwald * Liam Sobejana

Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients

* Alexis Bartilucci * Lydia Brigham * Makayla Cronin * Oscar Durran

