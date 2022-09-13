Nick Morehead to be honored by Suffolk County: Memorial to be created at Dickerson Creek

Nicholas Morehead. (Reporter file)

Say the name Nicholas Morehead to anyone on the Island and you’ll likely be greeted with a smile and a story or two about how he contributed his time and energy to support various activities and causes.

He was only 46 in May 2021 when he succumbed after a long battle with cancer.

At a memorial service for Mr. Morehead, his close friend, Brett Surerus, said, “Nicholas is what you hope to achieve in living life as the example for others to follow. His calm, even-keel demeanor shines like a beacon and is infectious. I’ll be working hard every day, for the rest of my life to live up to Nicholas.”

Mr. Morehead’s sister-in-law, Shelli Nicolet, called him “one of those rare people who touched everyone he came in contact with in a positive way. He was kind, generous, compassionate, loyal and funny.”

The Suffolk County Planning Commission on which Mr. Morehead served as a representative of Shelter Island, wants to bestow a special honor. At Monday morning’s Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board meeting, Chairman Gordon Gooding said the County Planning Commission wants to create a memorial to Mr. Morehead at the Dickerson Creek Overlook, a property preserved for passive recreation.

Mr. Gooding speculated that memorial might take the form of a bench bearing a plaque. Someone suggested the site might have been chosen because it overlooks South Ferry, where Mr. Morehead was the company’s chief operating officer.

A date for the ceremony hasn’t yet been determined, Mr. Gooding said. More details will be forthcoming.