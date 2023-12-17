County rejects Shelter Island’s terms for house moratorium: Would give 3 but not 6 more months

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith)

The Suffolk County Planning Commission has rejected a request for a six-month extension to the moratorium on construction of houses larger than the 5,999 square feet of living space, but approved a three-month extension.

The approval of the three-month extension came at a Dec. 6 meeting. That fact was not mentioned on the agenda listed for Tuesday night’s public hearing on the subject.

Town Attorney Stephen Kiely had made the case to the Suffolk County Planning Commission, but said in a telephone interview Monday, that the Town Board will decide whether to follow the restriction, or garner the Town Board four votes to override the Planning Commission’s decision.

It would surprise no one based on previous discussions that Town Board would vote 5-0 to extend the moratorium for the full six months.

Mr. Kiely is also seeking Suffolk County Planning Commission’s approval of a six-month moratorium on the issuing of dock permits. The planners are expected to act on that by Jan. 3, Mr. Kiely said. He noted his reading of the law indicates he didn’t have to bring the dock permit moratorium issue to the county, but opted to do so anyway. At the same time, he said he doesn’t expect the county will approve the request, but it, too, can go forward by a super majority vote of the newly constituted Town Board.