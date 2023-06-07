Nicholas Morehead Memorial event scheduled — Public invited to attend

Nicholas Morehead (Courtesy photo)

On Monday June 12, 2023, at 1 p.m., a memorial will be established by Suffolk County and the Town of Shelter Island to honor the memory of Islander Nicholas Morehead, who died in 2021.

All are welcome to join his friends and family at the ceremony. Among his many achievements were several years of service on the Suffolk County Planning Commission representing Shelter Island.

A special bench created by Shelter Island School students was built with a Memorial Bronze Plaque in his honor.

The bench will be placed in a southeast direction of the Dickerson Creek Overlook Preserve on Grace’s Lane, facing the direction of the South Ferry’s navigation path connecting Shelter Island to the South Fork.

Mr. Morehead served as the Chief Operating Officer of the South Ferry Company.