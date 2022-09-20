Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 20, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Vladimir Hurtado-Sanchez, Santa Barbara, Calif., was driving on New York Avenue on Sept. 18 when he was stopped and ticketed for speeding — 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

On Sept. 12, Daniel O. Martineau, Carbondale, Colo., was given two tickets on Manhanset Road: failure to stop at a stop sign and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

A bay constable issued a ticket on Sept. 17 to Juan B. Jarama Morocho, Elmhurst, for taking undersized weakfish at Shell Beach Point.

Police conducted radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Heights, Menantic and West Neck from Sept. 12 through 18, resulting in three tickets and eight warnings.

Other reports

Smoke from a dryer at a Cartwright residence was reported on Sept. 12. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) found no smoke but shut off the breaker and advised the owner to contact a repairman.

On Sept. 12, a caller told police a car alarm at the IGA had been sounding for 30 minutes. An officer located the driver; a dog in the vehicle had activated the alarm.

On the 13th, a caller reported receiving a disturbing phone call from an upset woman who said she needed help and then hung up. The caller and an officer attempted to contact the person with no answer.

While on patrol, an officer was told by a Ram Island resident that a large boulder on the shoulder of Ram Island Drive was creating a traffic hazard. The Highway Department will look into signage for that area.

Also on the 13th, police were informed about scam calls claiming to be from the federal government.

Southold marine police requested assistance on Sept. 14 with the report of a man passed out in a kayak adrift in Southold Bay. On arrival, the man was conscious and alert. SeaTow was on the scene and a Shelter Island bay constable provided an escort to Founder’s Landing where the passenger was taken for medical attention.

Two “suspicious males” were reported on Sept. 14 — one in the Heights and a second in the Center. The first was subsequently not found to be trespassing. The Center caller said an unknown male was walking around the property taking notes; he reported the incident for documentation purposes.

Police opened a confidential investigation into an anonymous report on Sept. 14 about a possible illegal activity.

On the 16th, police received a report about issues with housemates. A boat that a customer said was anchored in an unauthorized area of a marina in Cartwright could not be located. A marine unit will follow up on a later shift.

Police were notified for informational purposes that an employee terminated by a Heights business had been advised by staff not to return. In another incident on the 16th, a former employee at a West Neck business had returned and was creating a disturbance.

On Sept. 17, a Silver Beach resident said that an umbrella had flown up and over the house and was caught in overhead wires. When an officer arrived, the caller had retrieved the umbrella. Minor scratches were reported to a vehicle in the Center and the owner was uncertain if the damage was intentional or not. An officer determined there was no indication of criminal activity.

A case of petit larceny was also reported on the 17th. Two Environmental Conservation Law checks were carried out in Silver Beach and on Ram Island’s Reel Point. One fisherman was ticketed in Silver Beach; six people were fishing and there were no violations on Ram Island.

Also on the 17th, police investigated a report about noises on the deck of a Center residence, called in by a woman home alone with two young children. Officers searched the property and found several deer and a nearby opossum.

A boat playing very loud music on Sept. 18 was reported in West Neck; the owner shut off the music and left the area. A caller said there was loud music at SALT’s Shipwreck Bar; an officer did not hear any music being played.

In other incidents: police performed court duty; assisted two motorists with keys locked in vehicles; jump-started one vehicle; attended three rifle and pistol re-qualification training sessions in Westhampton; provided a lift assist; responded to three lost-and-found reports; and followed up on a false 911 call.

Alarms

The SIFD and police answered two fire alarms in the Heights on Sept. 16 at the Chequit and Jack’s Marine; both were false alarms.

A smoke alarm at a home in Hay Beach on Sept. 17 was confirmed as a false alarm by the SIFD.

A panic alarm was activated in Cartwright on Sept. 18; the owner was advised to contact the alarm company for assistance.

Animals

A cormorant in South Ferry Hills, unable to stand or fly, was taken by the animal control officer to a wildlife rehabilitator.

Injured deer in Shorewood and in South Ferry were put down by officers.

Dogs reported at large in Silver Beach and the Center were found on their own properties.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 16 and 17. One person refused medical attention on Sept. 18.