Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 27, 2022

Summonses

On Sept. 19, Vivian V. Lindemann, Shelter Island, was driving on South Ferry Road when she was stopped by police and ticketed for moving unsafely from the lane.

Police conducted 19 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 23-25 in the Center, the Heights, Ram Island, West Neck and Menantic, resulting in a ticket and 15 warnings.

Accidents

On Sept. 20, Scott W. Signorelli, Shelter Island, was reversing his vehicle in the parking lot at 2 North Ferry Road when his right rear bumper hit a wooden stake, causing over $1,000 in damage. No property damage was reported in the draft accident report.

Nancy C. Barr, Naples, Fla., was driving north on Route 114 near the East Thomas Street intersection on Sept. 21 when she hit a deer that had run onto the roadway. Damage to the driver’s-side front of her vehicle exceeded $1,000.

A deer caused another accident on Sept. 15 when it ran onto Brander Parkway, hitting a vehicle driven by William G. Martens III of New Canaan, Conn., causing damage of over $1,000 to the front of his vehicle, according to the draft report.

Other reports

On the early morning of Sept. 23, a small, 12-foot fishing boat sank in the water off Reel Point on Ram Island. Two men from New Jersey, ages 41 and 50, had been on board and were staying afloat in the water by hanging on to the boat. Both were wearing life jackets. A friend on shore called for help. Bay Constable Beau Payne and Officer Glenn Kehl responded, retrieved the two men and transported them to shore where an ambulance and EMTs were waiting. The men said they had been in the water for about 30 minutes and were taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital for further treatment.

Personal effects were recovered from Gardiner’s Bay and the boat was towed back to shore by a police unit. According to the police transcript, the entire rescue from start to finish took about 30 minutes. “It was a nice save,” Police Chief Jim Read said.

In other reports during the week, police were informed on Sept. 19 that a Center neighbor was walking around the complainant’s property, near her kitchen window. An unauthorized tree stand was reported in the Catholic Cemetery in Dering Harbor. An officer said it would be removed.

Also on that date, a Center caller told police there was a suspicious vehicle parked on her block. The owner was identified as a Town employee taking measurements for the Town.

On the 21st, a caller reported receiving several messages from a person demanding money. A man walking near the Shelter Island School told police he was approached by a person whose behavior was potentially harassing. The person was subsequently advised to have no further contact with the man.

The police were requested by the Suffolk County Police on Sept. 22 to be on the lookout for a suspect, possibly armed. Police intervened in a dispute involving an individual who refused to leave a property in West Neck until she got paid for her work.

A tree was reported blocking a Center roadway on Sept. 22; the Highway Department was on the scene to remove the tree. Later that day, a tree blocking another Center roadway had fallen on wires, causing loss of power in the area. PSEG responded.

Also on the 23rd, a Cartwright caller complained that a neighbor’s porta-potty had been placed on the caller’s property.

On Sept. 24, a tree limb blocking a lane of traffic in West Neck was reported. A sailboat that had broken off from its mooring in Dering Harbor became tangled with the caller’s mooring, causing damage to his own sailboat. Another sailboat that broke off its mooring washed ashore in West Neck Bay; the owner was notified.

Police received an anonymous report of loud music in the Center on the 24th; it had been turned off when an officer arrived.

In other incidents: Police responded to three lost and found reports; jump started two vehicles; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; attended rifle training in Westhampton; conducted a well-being check; appeared in court and verified VIN numbers.

Alarms

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three fire alarms on Sept. 21, 23 — one at the Chequit and two on Ram Island. The first was caused by a faulty sensor; the other two were set off by problems with the alarm system.

Police were called out for five residential alarms in the Center, Hay Beach, Longview and Shorewood on Sept. 19, 21 and 22. An employee entered the wrong passcode in one case, another was a false alarm, a malfunction caused a third, no problem was found in fourth and a fifth alarm was activated accidentally.

Animals

An injured turtle in Menantic was taken by the animal control officer (ACO) to a vet. A raccoon in the Center was reported trapped under solar panels. The ACO observed the raccoon moving around; it did not appear to be in trouble.

A groundhog did not want to leave a Center chicken coop; the ACO removed the animal and helped the owner secure the coop.

An osprey in Menantic was stuck between a house and a storage unit. It was freed by the ACO. Since it was unable to fly, the osprey was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 19, 21, 24 and 25.