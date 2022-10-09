10.09.2022 Featured Story Shelter Islanders gather for class reunions By Reporter Staff Share on Facebook Facebook Created with Sketch. Share on Twitter Twitter Created with Sketch. Share via email Mail Created with Sketch. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi) Members of the Shelter Island High School Classes of 1971 and 1972 gathered for their 51st and 50th reunions at Goat Hill on Oct. 1. Class of ‘71, Front Row: Christine Edwards Gross, Phyllis Clark Power, Vicki Schlosser Davis, David Binder, Theresa DeSalvo Sherland. Back Row: Bob Banks, Hap Bowditch, Rick Dalton, Roland Reeves, Tom Bliss, Wayne Bourne, and Albert Dickson (Credit: Mary Ellen MCGayhey) Class of ‘72, From left, front row: Sandra Waldner, Lauren Dickerson, Dan Calabro, Wendy Sanwald, Bill Banks, Leslie Adriany, Penny Payne, Lisa Turck and Ginny Gibbs. Back row: Bob Chiaramonte, George Taplin, Mary Fran Gleason, Wayne Bourne, Norman Sanwald, Willette Hoffmann, Tom Ryan, Marion McEnroe, Frank Hallock, Larry Lechmanski, Gary McGayhey, and Alison Binder. (Credit: Mary Ellen McGayhey)