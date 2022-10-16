A perfect day, in every way, for the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

The 23rd annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk was an outstanding success, staged on one of the most beautiful days of the year, with high skies, and a temperature of about 70 degrees.
A total of 323 runners and walkers registered for the event (but more were in the field without registering) and took the 5 kilometer course from Stearns Point Road to a finish at Crescent Beach.
It was not just a day of competition and fun, but a fundraiser, and to honor survivors of women’s cancers, and to bring awareness to breast cancer.
They ran and walked — some pushed strollers and others had their pets with them — through bright sunlight and shaded patches, with a good turnout of Islanders and visitors cheering them on.
Here are some images of the special day. The Reporter will bring a full report of the race on this site and in Thursday’s print edition. Photos by Ambrose Clancy, unless otherwise noted.