A perfect day, in every way, for the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

And they’re off! The start of Saturday’s 5K Run/Walk, with more than 300 participants of all ages taking to the course. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The 23rd annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk was an outstanding success, staged on one of the most beautiful days of the year, with high skies, and a temperature of about 70 degrees.

A total of 323 runners and walkers registered for the event (but more were in the field without registering) and took the 5 kilometer course from Stearns Point Road to a finish at Crescent Beach.

It was not just a day of competition and fun, but a fundraiser, and to honor survivors of women’s cancers, and to bring awareness to breast cancer.

They ran and walked — some pushed strollers and others had their pets with them — through bright sunlight and shaded patches, with a good turnout of Islanders and visitors cheering them on.

Here are some images of the special day. The Reporter will bring a full report of the race on this site and in Thursday’s print edition. Photos by Ambrose Clancy, unless otherwise noted.

The DJ/Hip Hop artist Marshmello (aka Islander Greg Senken) made an appearnace before Saturday’s 5K.

Race Master of Ceremonies Dr. Frank Adipietro with Paul McDowell, who would lead the racers through the course via bicycle.

On their way.

All ages were represented in the Island’s great autumn race.

Island racing legend Joshua Green won his hometown’s 5K. (Credit: elitefeats)

Jason Green finished second, right behind brother Joshua.

The Green brothers, minutes after the 5K.

Islander Delia Hayes was the first woman across the finish line. (Credit: elitefeats)

The top three women finishers at the award ceremony after the race. From left, Delia Hayes of Shelter Island, Alhyssa Bahel of East Hampton, and Courtney Troyan of Riverhead. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Islander Zach Newcombe forgot to bring his running shoes to the race, and so ran the entire 5K shoeless. Friend Caroline Hribar paced the barefoot boy. How were his feet after 5 kilometers? “Not bad,” Zach said. “Not bad at all.”

Dancing at the finish line.

Out of the stroller and on the course, finishing the 5K.