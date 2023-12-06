Shelter Island’s Sunset Beach Hotel wants a dock

Kids playing in front of the Sunset Beach Hotel, which has requested a dock for in-season visitors.(Credit: Scott Feierstein)

Through a former agreement with the town, the Sunset Beach Hotel is entitled to a dock. It’s something hotel owners didn’t seek until now. The intended location for the dock has now proven to be unsafe.

Accordingly, Supervisor Gerry Siller told his Town Board colleagues at the Nov. 29 work session that the site for a dock, now sought by the hotel, must be relocated. The original site would have cut Crescent Beach in half and pose dangers for swimmers and boaters.

Because the area is designated by New York State as park land, the town is working through the office of Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) to gain permission for a change of location to a site at the north end of the beach, not far from where the bathrooms are located. Anrien Angelvy, who operates the hotel in-season, said he understands the reason for the change and wants to do whatever is deemed safe.

The dock is only intended for use to transport hotel guests to and from the shore and would also have to be secured in the off-season when the hotel is closed so it is not used by anyone else.

The site would not affect use of the bathroom or cause any damage to electrical cables in the area, Councilman Jim Colligan said.

In other actions at the meeting: The supervisor said a planned presentation of a new “shopping assistance program” funded by a Suffolk County grant wasn’t able to proceed because of scheduling. But he briefly outlined the program, which will enable seniors to place grocery orders online, either from their homes or at the Senior Center, and have items delivered by drivers who would do the shopping.

For those who need assistance in placing orders, arrangements will be made to provide that help, Mr. Siller said.

He noted that resident Jeanne Woods is already involved in assisting with the program.