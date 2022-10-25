Board cancels all in-person public meetings at Town Hall

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

With COVID and it’s multiplying variants making inroads again on Shelter Island, the Town Board has issued a declaration that “all in-person public meetings are suspended until further notice. Meetings will be available via Zoom only.”

Several Town Board members are infected, but they’re not alone at Town Hall. In an Emergency Declaration under New York State Executive Law, Supervisor Gerry Siiller announced the new policy, adding that there is “currently a COVID-19 outbreak occurring within Town Hall.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the test positivity rate for COVID in Suffolk County is high, and the numbers of hospitalized COVID patients and deaths in the County have risen.

As we reported earlier, the town is considering administering COVID boosters.