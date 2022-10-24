Town to consder COVID booster program

(Credit: Scott Heins)

The Town is considering administering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters, if there is enough community interest, on Friday, Nov. 11, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If interested, please either call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059 or email [email protected] by Oct. 31 and provide your name, telephone number and email address.

You are eligible for a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent booster, if you are:

• At least two months from completing primary vaccination.

• At least two months from receiving the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

• And, if you were infected with COVID, it was not less than 3 months ago.

The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster doses are for people 12 years old and older, including those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. This updated COVID-19 vaccine adds an Omicron BA.4/5 spike protein component to the previous monovalent composition.

The bivalent booster dose helps restore protection that has waned since previous vaccinations by targeting more transmissible and immune-evading variants.

The booster also broadens the spectrum of variants that the immune system is ready to respond to.