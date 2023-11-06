Shelter Island Town Board raises fees for two boards and dock applications

Town Hall. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

After much discussion, the Town Board has approved fee hikes for those who file applications needing approvals from the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and applicants seeking dock permits.

At issue for the Town Board is to charge those submitting applications, as opposed to offsetting actual costs among all taxpayers. It’s a process that has affected many fees by the current administration to avoid across-the-board taxes.

Dock application fees are now $1,000 plus $100 for each additional piling. For repairs to existing docks, the fee is $500 for repairs that cost less than $10,000.

The list of new fees for Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals applications are currently accessible on the town website at shelterislandtown.us on the agenda for the Oct. 31 regular meeting, on pages 6, 7 and 8.

Community Development Block Grant

The Town Board endorsed a resolution to seek $100,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money to help finance changes to the Justice Court and Police Department buildings. The town has long been eying the need to make those public buildings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Although the effort has been viewed to link the two projects, costs are prohibitive.

Concentrating on the Police Department headquarters first is expected to cost $500,000 and the CDBG grant would be a boost to that project.

In past years, the grants have been much smaller as Town Boards have applied for grants of $15,000 or less. But with major projects pending, this Town Board has opted for a more substantial grant application.

There were no comments at a public hearing held Oct. 31.

Needham volunteers

John Needham, who recently resigned from his long-term service as a member and eventual chairman of the Waterways Management Advisory Council, stepped forward to volunteer his services to review the Town Code as it relates to the WMAC. Freed from his responsibilities with the Council, he said he would like the opportunity to a review that he believes can serve the town and applicants for permits for moorings, docks, anchorage and other marine-related issues.

Although there was no immediate move by the Town Board to authorize that activity, it appeared likely he would be welcome to undertake the advisory role.

Appointments

There were two appointments at the Oct. 31 meeting.

Coco Lee Thurman, who has been a clerk to committees, was appointed as administrative assistant with a probationary period of 26 weeks. Among her assignments has been as clerk to the Comprehensive Plan group.

Charity Robey was appointed as a member of the Green Options Committee for a term that expires on Oct. 31, 2026.