Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 29, 2022

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Police followed up on a previous complaint from a caller who had been threatened with a handgun by a neighbor. On Nov. 20 at 2:43 p.m., Russell W. Smith, 68, of Shelter Island was arrested for menacing in the 2nd degree. He was taken to police headquarters for processing, held overnight for arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date.

The alleged victim was issued an order of protection.

Summonses

Jeremy A. Cohen, West Babylon, was driving on North Ferry Road on Nov. 18 when he was stopped by police and given one ticket for making an improper/no signal and a second ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Richard G. Brown, New York City, was issued a summons on Nov. 26 for speeding on New York Avenue – 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

David G. Neese, Shelter Island, was ticketed on Ram Island Drive on Nov. 26 for speeding — 63 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Police conducted 20 distracted driving, radar and traffic stops on Nov. 18-23 and Nov. 25-27 in the Center, Cartwright, Menantic, West Neck and Ram Island, resulting in 15 warnings and four tickets.

Accidents

Dianne L. Wallace, New Canaan, Conn., was driving north on North Menantic Road on Nov. 18 when a deer ran onto the roadway, hit her vehicle and caused over $1,000 in damage to the left front of her Toyota. She was not injured.

Erika V. Manrique, Quogue, said she was backing out of a parking spot at 45 North Ferry Road when she hit a parked pickup truck belonging to Joseph P. Piscatello, Mattituck. Ms. Manrique stated she was distracted when Mr. Piscatello tapped on the hood of her vehicle while she was backing up. According to the draft police report, damages exceeded $1,000 to the left rear of her vehicle and the right rear of the parked pickup.

A minor accident was reported on Nov. 18. John H. Needham, Shelter Island, was driving north on Ram Island Road when a deer ran onto the roadway and hit his vehicle, causing under $1,000 to the front bumper.

Other reports

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a residential chimney fire in the Center on Nov. 21 caused by a creosote build-up; the fire was extinguished. A complainant walked into police headquarters on the 21st to report items missing from a West Neck room.

On that date, an anonymous caller reported a person driving erratically, then pulling over on a West Neck roadway. An officer located the vehicle with a flat front left tire; the driver got a ride to work and arranged to have the vehicle repaired and moved.

Three abandoned boats were reported in the Center on Nov. 23; a marine unit was due to follow up.

On Nov. 24, an anonymous caller told police a brewery sign in the Center created a hazard for drivers entering North Ferry Road. An officer moved the sign back from the roadway.

A person was reported driving at a slow rate of speed and failing to stay in the lane in Menantic on Nov. 26. The area was canvassed with negative results.

In other incidents: police conducted three well-being checks; unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside; escorted two individuals to Southold Court and Riverside trooper barracks; responded to a false 911 call; performed school crossing duties; provided traffic control at the Turkey Plunge on Crescent Beach; and handled a lost and found report.

Alarms

The SIFD responded to a fire alarm in Shorewood on Nov. 21 and determined there was no emergency. Employees of Piccozzi’s and Flanders Heating/Cooling were on site at the time.

An owner entered the wrong password, setting off an alarm in the Center on Nov. 22. Also on the 22nd, police responded to an alarm in the Center, but found all doors and windows secure and no sign of criminal activity.

On the 24th, a front door alarm at the IGA was activated. Police checked all exterior doors, which appeared to be secure. The owners also reviewed a surveillance video that showed no criminal activity.

Animals

Two dogs at large were reported in Menantic; the animal control officer (ACO) recognized the dogs and called the owners to pick them up. The ACO also knew the dog reported loose in the Center and contacted the owner. A dog at large in Dering Harbor was collected by its owner before the ACO arrived.

A turkey “in distress” in the Center was found dead by the ACO and was removed. The ACO responded to a sick raccoon call in Menantic and found a healthy raccoon sleeping in a trash can. She evicted the animal.

A caller reported that two cats in West Neck had been abandoned when their owner passed away. The ACO facilitated in helping them find homes.

A Center dog owner said her dog had injured an opossum in the backyard; the ACO took the opossum to a wildlife rehabilitator.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 20, 24, 25 and 26.