Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Dec. 20, 2022

Summonses

Two tickets were issued on New York Avenue on Dec. 13: Jorge L. Borrayo Valdez, Riverhead, for speeding — 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone — and Amaury Diaz Gonzalez, Perth Amboy, N. J., for disobeying a traffic control device.

Also on the 13th, Brian W. McGinness, Aquebogue, was given a summons on Manwaring Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Four tickets were issued to the following on Dec. 14 — three on New York Avenue: John J. Maroney, New York City, for speeding — 45 mph in a 25-mph zone; Ivan M. Sandoval Becerra, Lodi, N. J., for disobeying a traffic control device; Jose J. Amador-Tejada, East Newark, N. J., for driving without a distinctive license plate or one that was insecure or dirty; and Peter G. Bendon, Southampton, for driving on West Neck Road with visibility distorted by broken glass.

On Dec. 15, five summonses were given to the following on New York Avenue: Justin R. Connelly, Ronkonkoma, for disobeying a traffic control device and driving an uninspected and unregistered vehicle; Thomas S. Santacroce, Manorville, and Francesca Morino, Shelter Island, for speeding — 43 mph and 41 mph respectively, in a 25-mph zone.

Alexander S. Koszalka, Shelter Island, received a ticket on Dec. 19 on South Midway Road for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

Police conducted 28 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on Dec. 12 through 15 and on Dec. 17 and 18 in the Center, Heights, Menantic and West Neck, resulting in 18 warnings and 13 tickets.

Accidents

Deer were the cause of four accidents during the week.

On Dec. 15, Kathleen L. Gooding, Shelter Island, was driving south on South Ferry Road when a deer ran onto the roadway, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front of her vehicle, according to the draft police report. The deer had to be put down.

On the 16th, according to a draft report, Rebecca Martinez, Hampton Bays, was headed north on St. Mary’s Road when her vehicle was hit by a deer, causing major damage to the right front of her vehicle.

A second draft accident report on the 16th described Juan D. Buitrago Perez, Southold, traveling south on North Menantic Road when a deer ran out and hit the front left bumper, left quarter panel and grille area — estimated damage was over $1,000.

In a minor accident reported on Dec. 13, Brian Cass, Shelter Island, was driving north on North Menantic Road when a deer struck his front bumper and ran off. There was no reported damage to the vehicle. An officer canvassed the area for the deer with negative results.

Other reports

A Center caller informed police on Dec. 12 that when a person left a former residence, property was stolen; investigation and prosecution were not requested.

Police were told by a Menantic caller that a truck had driven up and down the road in front of the house several times. An officer interviewed the driver who said he was tracking a deer in the area.

The next day, police were informed that an abandoned fish trap in Shorewood may pose a hazard to navigation. Also on the 13th, police received a complaint about communication problems with a solar company that had installed home panels. A floating dock was reported on the side of Ram Island’s first causeway; an officer searched the area with negative results.

Three abandoned boats were reported on Silver Beach Association property on Dec. 15; police impounded them. Headlights shining on Fiske Field were reported; an officer found kids playing soccer there and using the parked cars to illuminate the field. The vehicles were moved without incident.

An anonymous caller told police on Dec. 16 about a tree down in the Center; an officer cleared the debris from the roadway. A boat in Silver Beach broke loose from its mooring; an officer secured it temporarily and notified the owner. Downed wires in Menantic were moved out of the roadway and Verizon notified.

Police opened a confidential investigation into a possible criminal activity on the Island on Dec. 17.

A caller told police on Dec. 18 that an unknown person had entered his Center residence over the weekend and removed objects from his bedroom. There was no sign of a forced entry.

An officer responded to a non-violent domestic dispute in the Center on the 18th. On that date, an anonymous caller reported an intoxicated male inside the IGA and was concerned he might attempt to drive. An officer responded, confirmed that the man appeared to be intoxicated, but contacted his spouse who was on the site and the designated driver.

In other incidents: police responded to five lost and found reports; conducted two property/inventory inspections; directed traffic twice on the North Ferry lines; performed a well-being check; followed-up on a false 911 call; and monitored traffic at the Menorah lighting.

Alarm

A burglary alarm on Dec. 13 in the Center was set off by an employee changing the batteries. Police responded to a broken window alarm in Tarkettle on the Dec. 14; all the exterior windows were secure.

Animals

A dog reported missing in Hay Beach returned home at the same time as the animal control officer (ACO) arrived. A foster dog got away from its owner in the Heights; the ACO assisted in the search until the dog returned on its own. A dog at large in the middle of a Center road was collected by its owner before the ACO arrived.

An injured raccoon in the Heights was located by the ACO and while it was limping, it was well enough to be left alone.

An officer searched for an injured deer in West Neck with negative results. An injured deer in the Center was located by an officer and put down.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 12, 13, 15 and 16.