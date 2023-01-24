Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 24, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Accidents

Melvin Peralta, Reading, Pa., told police he was backing his delivery truck out of a space on Grand Avenue on Jan. 19 when he hit the front right quarter panel of a vehicle driven by Donald J. Kempster, Riverhead. Over $1,000 in damage was listed in the draft police report.

A minor accident was reported on Jan. 17. Katherine Osborn Roberts, Charleston, S.C., said she was heading west on Thompson Road when she pulled off to the side of the roadway to take a photo. She thought the vehicle was in park, but had put it in neutral, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway. Minor scratches were reported; Liberty Towing moved the vehicle onto the road.

Other reports

Police conducted seven radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in West Neck, Cartwright, Silver Beach and the Center on Jan. 16 and 18 through 21, resulting in four warnings.

Two horses were seen running down a Center roadway on Jan.16. The owner was contacted and brought the horses back onto his property.

A caller reported receiving several phone calls from an unknown male; police are investigating.

On the 17th, a caller told police he pulled out of his Center driveway not realizing he had left his phone on the hood of the car. The area was canvassed with negative results. Also on the 14th, a person reported receiving anonymous mail via the USPS. A copy was provided for informational purposes only.

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated at a Ram Island home on the 17th. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) determined there was no CO present and that it was a false alarm.

A medical keypad alarm was set off accidentally in Silver Beach on Jan. 18. Police responded and found it was a false alarm.

A caller, thinking her parents were away for the weekend, reported lights were turned on and off In the main house in Hay Beach on the 18th. An officer responded and interviewed an adult who had come home from work and turned on the lights.

On the 19th, a caller reported unknown persons riding dirt bikes/ATVs on Reel Point, causing damage. An extra patrol of the area was requested in the evening hours.

A fire alarm was set off at a Ram Island home on Jan. 19; workers on the site had activated it accidentally. The SIFD was on site and confirmed there were negative problems. A second fire alarm in the Center was reported on Jan. 20, accidentally set off by a worker in the basement and confirmed by the SIFD.

Police followed up on a financial crime investigation on Jan. 20. Also on the 20th, a woman reported seeing a vehicle parked outside her home for approximately an hour. An officer interviewed the vehicle’s owner who said he was working in the area.

Two teenagers were reported trespassing on property in the Center on Jan. 22.

In other incidents during the week: police conducted a well-being check; handled a false 911 call; responded to a lost and found report; attended training in Southampton and the Center; taught a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) training course for 6th graders; jump-started a vehicle; and monitored a school crossing.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 21 and 22.