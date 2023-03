Robert J. Langbein of Shelter Island died on Friday, March 3, 2023. He was 86 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home.

Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.