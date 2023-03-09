Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: March 9, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 6, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Elizabeth Pinto Trust to Nina Pinto Trust, 9 Seagull Road (700-26-1-15) (R) $1,750,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Stephen & Linda Siganoc to William Gremler, 8 Willow Street (600-87-1-62.001) (R) $750,000

• Lee-Yuen Lew to Olesia Moseley, 438 Hubbard Avenue (600-112-2-4) (R) $485,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Thomas Krischke to Jarrett Lobell & Jason Urbanus, 229 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-47) (R) $540,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Brian J Davis (Referee) Sandra & Richard Wichrowski (Defendants) to 60 Kay LLC, 60 Kay Road (600-115.01-1-62) (R) $250,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• H & S Associates Realty LLC to 31095 Main Road LLC, 31095 Main Road (1000-102-2-24.001) (C) $1,050,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Edward Boyle, 3 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-31) (R) $880,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• George & Jacqueline Sarkis to Kathleen Mitchell, 325 Bridge Street (1001-2-2-2) (R) $1,450,000

• Jenna Esposito to Judi Fouchet, 14 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-14) (R) $475,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Oasis at Mattituck Corporation to Judith Guarino, 4525 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-61) (V) $1,450,000

• Insource East Properties Inc. to Nicholas Coutts & Bridget Petersen, 380 Deer Drive (1000-114-10-3) (R) $900,000

• Carolyn Senatore to William & Alexus Birkmier, 5500 Route 48 (1000-140-2-14) (R) $325,000

• Zenith Property Group LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corporation, 4525 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-61) (V) $275,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Patricia & William Wall to James & Karellyn Rudis, 23 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.074) (R) $782,500

• Jack & Dolores Naglieri Trust to Gary & Christina Fassnacht, 62 Rolling Meadow Lane (600-45.01-1-62) (R) $455,000

• Douglas & Tracy Nienburg to Rebeca & Violeta Chub, 259 Newton Avenue (600-127-2-43) (R) $435,000

• Estate of Marion Blum to Anne & John Kneuer, 601 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-21) (R) $417,000

• Carlos M Pino to Isaias Tejada, 812 Pulaski Street (600-124-2-25) (R) $370,000

• Katherine Soto Trust to Sean Morrison, 83 Linda Lane East (600-15-3-22) (V) $182,500

• Peter Hart & Cindy Wilson to Cindy Wilson, 902 Osborn Avenue (600-102-3-48) (R) $125,677

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Lorraine Conway to Cornell Properties East End Corporation, 760 Chestnut Road (1000-59-3-5) (R) $465,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Clause & Justine Scheiffelder to Timothy & Lauren Cable, 141 Long Pond Road (600-95-1-17) (R) $975,000

• Kevin & Christine Willman to Daniel Hugues, 109 Josephine Drive (600-95-2-11) (R) $628,000

• Deborah Keller to Anthony & Karen Ando, 331 Sound Road (600-30-1-1) (R) $487,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)