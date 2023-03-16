Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: March 16, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 13, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Frank M Maffei (Referee), Hilary King Trust (Defendant) to Bank of America, 98 South Ferry Road (700-23-2-94) (R) $844,185

CALVERTON (11933)

• EBS Building Systems LLC to Scotts Ave OZ LLC, 1001 Scott Avenue (600-135.10-1-1) (V) $3,200,000

• Erik Hartenstein & Shannon Rego to Anthony Verderame, 2785 River Road (600-144-1-3) (R) $660,000

• Barbara Gugliotta Trust to Fred & Judy Hausmann, 57 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-43) (R) $629,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Frank S Pappacoda to David & Nanjoo Moore, 4 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-1-48) (R) $950,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• John Cushen & Theresa Sweeney to 7220 Main Road East Marion LLC, 7220 Main Road (1000-31-6-8) (R) $865,000

• Stelios Tatsis to Wyandanch Real Estate Corporation, 115 Oak Court (1000-31-3-11.008) (V) $525,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• 1499 Oriental LLC to DFWN LLC, No# Oriental Avenue (1000-9-12-7.001) (R) $6,300,100

GREENPORT (11944)

• ERGA LLC to 340 Robinson Road LLC, 340 Robinson Road (1000-34-5-13) (R) $1,975,000

• Lawrence Heller to Anthony & Jennifer Auriemmo, 186 5th Street (1001-7-5-13) (R) $1,215,000

• Joseph & Peter Costarella & Michael Perivolaris to On Front Street LLC, 308 Front Street (1001-4-8-34.002) (C) $697,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Steven Aracri to Michael & Adriana Loftus, 26 Lorraine Court (600-47-3-1.019) (R) $800,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Margaret Gannon to Joshua & Kerry Frum, 350 MacDonalds Crossing (1000-145-4-18) (R) $1,600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Elise Martino to Hillel Trope, 3875 Hallock Lane (1000-112-1-8.004) (R) $3,925,000

• Marratime Capital LLC to North Fork Costello LLC, 945 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.035) (R) $1,902,950

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• New Suffolk Properties LLC to New Peconic-Cutchogue Harbor LLC, 6775 New Suffolk Road (1000-117-5-29.001) (C) $2,244,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Sound Avenue Co LLC to Jose Castillo & Ana Cruz, West Lane (600-45-1-11.005) (V) $750,000

• 131 West Main LLC to Marc & Jennifer LaMaina, 131 West Main Street (600-128-3-60) (C) $660,000

• Angela Moller & Kenneth Veeck to Marietta Pefanis, 2581 Roanoke Avenue (600-16-2-12) (R) $660,000

• 207 Main Street LLC to Janir Dario & Reina Morales, 9 Patti Lane (600-64-3-3) (R) $600,000

• Claudia Steinmuller to Noel Espana & Mirian Fajardo, 475 West Lane (600-45-1-4.013) (V) $364,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of Charlotte Penza to Cynthia McGuinness, 1395 Hiawathas Path (1000-78-3-56) (V) $400,000

• John Gruosso to 1305 Cedar LLC, 1305 Cedar Drive (1000-78-7-53) (R) $396,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• James & Joni Lupis to Steven & Brittany Milano, 2 Riviera Court (600-96-1-13.012) (R) $1,200,000

• Robert & Nancy Jarry to Robert & Deana Gordon, 147 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.036) (R) $785,000

• Erich Kielburger & Rachel Hazan to Yan Zhuo & Chunchao Huang, 16 Deer Field Crescent (600-96-1-14.035) (R) $735,000

• Herbert Hildebrand Trust to Joseph Holomshek, 36 Overlook Drive (600-55-1-23) (R) $495,000

• Dale Doherty & Michelle Montalbano to Anthony Calma, 11 6th Street (600-33-3-73) (R) $395,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)