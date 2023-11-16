Shelter Island Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 16, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 29, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Debra LaChance to Julia Hubbard, 23 Smith Street (700-19-2-1) (R) $1,640,000

• Evelyn Comer to Mary Neimeth, 10 Quail Run (700-19-2-113.025) (R) $1,295,000

• William McKenna Trust to Craig Samuel & Laura Canty-Samuel, 105 South Ferry Road (700-23-3-40) (R) $902,500

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• SWAZ LLC & Susan Wasilewski Trust to Jeanne-Marie McEnerney & Kenneth Blazejewski, 45 Peconic Avenue (700-22-1-61) (R) $2,752,518

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Michael P Malone (Referee) & Octavia Grigg (Defendant) to Deutsche Bank, 133 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.038) (R) $622,546

• Route 48 Partners LLC to Kristen Norton, 195 Church Lane (600-67-1-1) (R) $535,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Baxter Nassau Point LLC to Matthew Glassman & Tracy Heller, 4995 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-9-11) (R) $3,500,000

• Estate of Francis Perrone to Geoffroy Penny, 965 Fishermans Beach Road (1000-111-1-29) (R) $2,800,000

• E & C Property Holding II Inc to WJF Farms LLC, 10475 Oregon Road (1000-83-2-17.001) (V) $1,137,600

• Dorothy Droogan Trust to John & Pamela McEntee, 1735 Mason Drive (1000-104-6-17.001) (R) $925,000

• Robert & Joan Jenkins to Doroski Farm LLC, 2800 Depot Lane (1000-102-2-2.007) (V) $450,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Anastasios & Sofia Krokos to Andrew & Frances Boninti, 1820 The Long Way (1000-30-2-129) (R) $987,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Norton & Wesley Davidson to Wilderness Point LLC, 806 Wilderness Point (1000-12-2-5.003) (R) $5,200,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of Robert White to KMGF Property LLC, 120 Main Street (1001-5-3-14) (C) $1,300,000

• Marie Holmes Trust to Paula Casey, 19 Sandy Beach Road (1001-3-3-9) (R) $1,225,000

• Mary Thompson to Willard Weatherly, 122 North Street (1001-2-6-26) (R) $1,075,000

• John Bonura & Woody Egger to Jacob Mills, 355 9th Street (1000-48-1-24) (R) $809,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Steven Schappert &b Deborah Zadrazil-Schappert, 4200 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-79) (R) $1,945,000

• Kenneth & Karen DeMey to Daniel & Nancy Bishop, 650 Blossom Bend (1000-115-6-25) (R) $860,000

• Estate of Mamie Lawson to Dalton Studios LLC, 1150 Factory Avenue (1000-142-1-10.002) (R) $380,000

• Brooklyn Timber LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 4200 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-79) (V) $275,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Ann Soito to Gary Karass, 500 Youngs Road (1000-18-2-18) (R) $1,075,000

• Thomas Ryckman to Pamela Wilson, 1405 Village Lane (1000-25-3-1) (R) $550,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Luther LLC to 1471 Pulaski Street LLC,1471 Pulaski Street (600-119-1-12.001) (C) $3,200,000

• Kristy B Naddell to John Campbell & Laurie Scott-Campbell, 1004 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-4-66) (R) $530,000

• Kirschner Family Trust to Eileen Collins, 803 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-31) (R) $440,000

• Daniel J Murphy (Referee) & Estate of Joseph Mims (Defendant) to F.N.M.A., 17 Wilson Avenue (600-106-1-1) (R) $275,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 2515 Calves Neck Road Associates LLC to Thomas & Mary Deierlein, 2515 Calves Neck Road (1000-70-4-45.005) (R) $4,500,000

• Gerard Graseck to Aidderman Ospina, 435 North Bayview Road Extension (1000-78-8-16.002) (R) $999,999

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)