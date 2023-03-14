Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 14, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Tomasz M. Wojciechowski, Riverhead, was driving on North Cartwright Road on March 9 when police ticketed him for speeding — 55 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Carlos E. Rodriguez Gomez, Shelter Island, was given two summonses by police on Manwaring Road on March 9, one for driving an uninspected vehicle and a second for operating an unregistered vehicle.

Police conducted 12 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in Menantic, the Center, the Heights and Cartwright on March 7 through 9 and March 12, resulting in four warnings and three tickets.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a 911 landline call in Hay Beach on March 6 at a few minutes past 1 a.m. The caller could not be contacted and there was no sign of anyone inside the residence. A day police tour will follow up.

A Center caller alerted police on March 6 that parked vehicles were blocking a roadway and preventing access to the property. Another caller reported that a driver had failed to maintain a westbound lane on Manwaring Road. A officer canvassed the area with negative results.

On March 7, police followed up on an anonymous crime tip. On the 8th, an officer had lunch with 4th graders at the Shelter Island School to answer questions about police work.

On request, officers conducted a lockdown drill at the preschool on March 10. The teacher and School Board president were debriefed about the findings and made safety recommendations.

On March 10, a downed tree limb was resting on wires in a wooded area to the southwest of the Medical Center. Power to the pole was fed from LIPA; PSEG was notified for repair.

A resident told police on March 10 that she had been receiving several text messages from an unknown person who claimed to know her. She told the person to stop sending messages and was advised to save any further texts — all messages stopped.

On the 11th, an officer met with the town’s social worker to discuss collaborative community outreach. A verbal domestic dispute in Silver Beach was investigated.

In other incidents during the week: officers monitored five school crossings; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders; conducted five well-being checks; responded to one false 911 call; attended two defensive tactic training sessions in East Hampton; unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside; verified a VIN number; and provided one lift assist to a resident.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to fire alarms on March 6 in the Center, March 10 in Tarkettle and the Heights, and March 11 in Menantic. The SIFD said there was no problem with the smoke alarm in the first case. The second was a result of cutting a door jamb which caused smoke, setting off the alarm. An owner was attempting to start a fire in the fireplace, creating smoke in the third alarm. A carbon monoxide alarm was activated by burnt food; there was no sign of CO.

ANIMALS

An injured turkey in the Center was called in to the animal control officer (ACO); it flew away when she attempted to capture it.

The ACO recognized a dog reported at large in Westmoreland and contacted the owner. The family collected the dog.

A badly injured raccoon in West Neck was taken by the ACO to a vet for humane euthanasia.

A caller in the Center reported seeing a deer in the backyard with an arrow stuck in it; the area was canvassed but the deer was not located.

AIDED CASES A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 7. On March 12, a second case refused medical attention.