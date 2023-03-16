Daily Update: Pharmaceuticals in well water spark concern, School board discusses controversial ‘time out’ policy
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Pharmaceuticals in well water sparks concern: Public warned of contamination
School Board discusses controversial ‘time out’ policy: State requires plan to be in place
Town Board sets terms for businesses on town land: Seasonal businesses must apply by end of March
Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Two of the Island’s best
Real Estate Transfers: March 16, 2023
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 16, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Photos: Mattituck-Cutchogue teachers take on Harlem Wizards in fundraiser basketball game
Strong support for battery storage moratorium at Town Board hearing Tuesday
Mattituck business owner Greg Williams will run as a Republican for Suffolk County Legislature seat
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
This year’s Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame inductees include a Riverhead grad who serves as VP for LA Chargers
New committee forms to take on housing, homelessness in Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Your guide to getting your fiber arts fill on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Buckley’s chicken pot pie
South Fork Dream Home: Sustainability, Seclusion and Serenity in East Hampton
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 47, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight and the low will be around 38.
