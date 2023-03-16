Daily Update: Pharmaceuticals in well water spark concern, School board discusses controversial ‘time out’ policy

Shelter Island School Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott. (Credit: Julie Lane )

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pharmaceuticals in well water sparks concern: Public warned of contamination

School Board discusses controversial ‘time out’ policy: State requires plan to be in place

Town Board sets terms for businesses on town land: Seasonal businesses must apply by end of March

Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Two of the Island’s best

Real Estate Transfers: March 16, 2023

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 16, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: Mattituck-Cutchogue teachers take on Harlem Wizards in fundraiser basketball game

Strong support for battery storage moratorium at Town Board hearing Tuesday

Mattituck business owner Greg Williams will run as a Republican for Suffolk County Legislature seat

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

This year’s Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame inductees include a Riverhead grad who serves as VP for LA Chargers

New committee forms to take on housing, homelessness in Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Your guide to getting your fiber arts fill on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Buckley’s chicken pot pie

South Fork Dream Home: Sustainability, Seclusion and Serenity in East Hampton

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 47, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight and the low will be around 38.

