Friends of Music to present virtuosos in concert: Free performance at Presbyterian Church

Virtuosos Sirena Huang, above, and Rohan De Silva will perform in concert at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, presented by Shelter Island Friends of Music, on Saturday, April 15. (Courtesy photo)

The second concert of Shelter Island Friends of Music’s 46th consecutive season will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Virtuosos Sirena Huang and Rohan De Silva will perform the music of Prokofiev, Ravel, Sibelius, Vieuxtemps and Stravinsky.

Pianist Rohan De Silva, along with Sirena Huang, will perform the music of Prokofiev, Ravel, Sibelius, Vieuxtemps and Stravinsky. (Courtesy photo)

Ms. Huang is the 2022 Gold Medalist of the 11th Quadrennial International Violin Competition of Indianapolis and was also awarded eight of the 11 special prizes. Ms. Huang has performed before world leaders, thinkers and humanitarians, appearing at the World Peace Conference held in Petra, Jordan, and at the Opening Ceremony of the “Forum 2000 World Conference” in Prague, among others.

Her TED Talk performance, at the age of 11, “An 11-year-old’s magical violin,” has over 2.5 million views. At the time, Juilliard Dean Stephen Clapp said, “Her musical imagination is boundless.” She is “a musical artist with qualities of maturity far beyond her age.”

Pianist Rohan De Silva has partnered with violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman in worldwide recitals and will also perform with him on a new program, “An Evening with Itzhak Perlman,” which captures highlights of Mr. Perlman’s career through narrative and performances.

Mr. De Silva was awarded Best Accompanist at the Ninth International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, and received the Samuel Sanders Collaborative Artist Award presented to him by Itzhak Perlman at Carnegie Hall. He teaches at the Juilliard School and at Heifetz International Music Institute in Staunton, Va.

There is no admission fee; donations are always appreciated. A reception with the musicians follows the concert. Visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org for more information.