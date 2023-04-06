Daily Update: Water worries at board work session, Win in baseball home opener against Mattituck
Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 6, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Water worries at Board’s work session: Consultant says Town’s proposal helps environment
Baseball boys in big comeback win against Mattituck in home opener at Fiske Field
Real Estate Transfers: April 6, 2023
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, April 6, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Chenza’s Twisted Tacos coming to former Mattitaco on Main Road in Mattituck
Cleanup efforts continue for Bay to Sound project as Girl Scouts and other volunteers pitch in
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board approves zoning for battery energy storage facilities
Families share ‘overwhelming joy’ at ribbon cutting for new affordable homes in Riverside
NORTHFORKER
A familiar face returns to Digger’s Ales N’ Eats in Riverhead
Podcast: The spring home issue is now on newsstands
Five things for your kids to do during spring break
WEATHER
There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will continue into the evening with a chance for thunderstorms and the low will be around 44.
