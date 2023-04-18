Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 18, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Denis E. Alvarez Morales, Riverhead, was driving on South Ferry Road on April 11 when he was stopped and ticketed for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Two tickets were issued to Robert A. Sloan, Shelter Island, on the 11th on Ram Island Road for failure to keep to the right and to stop at a stop sign.

Kevin Josue Sanchez Carranza, Riverhead, received two summonses on April 12 on Summerfield Place for driving with inadequate or no brake lights and for unlicensed operation.

Elvis J. Moranumanzor, Central Islip, was stopped and ticketed for driving while using a portable electronic device on April 12 on South Ferry Road and then issued two other summonses for driving an unregistered vehicle and for operating while his registration had been suspended/revoked.

On April 15, Stephen F. Biehle, New York City, was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue – 48 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Police conducted 23 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Heights, Ram Island, Cartwright and Menantic on April 11-15, resulting in 19 warnings and nine tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Dennis Haggerty, Shelter Island, was driving east on West Neck Road on April 16 when his vehicle was hit by a deer. Damage was estimated in the draft report at over $1,000. The accident was not investigated at the time; the driver later informed police.

OTHER REPORTS

A Silver Beach resident told police on April 10 a group of unidentified people were walking on his lawn and refused to leave. They subsequently left the property

A burglary was reported in West Neck on April 10. The owner noticed his shed door was damaged and items were missing.

On April 11, an application was filed for an order of protection to prevent firearm access. A caller reported receiving a “threat.” The call was made for informational purposes only.

A caller told police that a burglary had been committed in his Silver Beach home on April 12. There was damage and police officers followed up on the 13th.

An open burning was reported on the 12th in the Center. An officer interviewed the person who said he had burned a small amount of paper that he had In his truck in a burn barrel. He was advised about the town code and issued a verbal warning.

A caller reported a missing person on April 13. The officers noted that the latest electronic signal from a vehicle was in Southampton. The police there were notified; they located the person who was escorted back to Shelter Island.

The Highway Department responded to a tree blocking a roadway on April 13 and removed it.

Police were told on April 14 by a complainant that an unknown person had entered a Center store and, when asked for payment, became agitated and started to video the complainant. The person said he would post the video on Tiktok and then paid and left. The report was made for informational purposes.

That day, a caller told police she had noticed damage to the passenger side of her vehicle. On the 15th, a complainant said a Menantic person was burning pressure-treated wood and leaving the fire unattended overnight. An officer determined that the complaint was based on speculation and advised the person to call the police when the offense was allegedly taking place.

Police attended a crime prevention discussion with the Executive Board of the Silver Beach Association on April 15.

On April 16, police assisted state police with a prior confidential investigation.

In other incidents: administrative reports were filed; three well-being checks were performed; one false 911 call was investigated; and two lost and found incidents were recorded.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to five fire alarms in West Neck, Ram Island. Shorewood, the Center and Hay Beach on April 13, 14, and 16.

One was set off by construction workers creating dust on the property; a second was activated by workers cutting dry wall; another alarm was activated accidentally; a fourth was caused by smoke from cooking; and a carbon monoxide alarm was probably due to an alarm malfunction.

An alarm in the master bedroom in Dering Harbor on April 14 was set off when a person was painting a second floor balcony and entered through the bedroom door. The owner of a home on Ram Island said there was no emergency when the alarm was activated on April 14.

ANIMALS

A Center caller told the animal control officer (ACO) that three cats had been left at the residence and requested that they be returned from the shelter from which they were adopted. The cats were located and returned.

The ACO was also asked to help in “re-homing” three barn cats currently held at Southampton Animal Control. The ACO contacted a person who agreed to take the cats for her barn and they were transported accordingly.

The ACO found a snapping turtle in Shorewood covered with approximately 100 leaches. Most of them were removed safely and the turtle released back into the pond.

A dog at large in the Center was recognized by the ACO and the owner was contacted to pick up the dog. Another dog in the Center was followed home by the ACO. A third loose dog was retrieved in Cartwright before the ACO arrived.

A caller reported that an animal was trying to get into a Center basement; the ACO noted the beginnings of a groundhog nest and advised the caller how to prevent that.

A caller said a pet had been hit by a car in Menantic. The ACO found that the pet was, in fact, a squirrel; she transported the squirrel to a wildlife rehabilitator.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Southampton Hospital on April 12.