Daily Update: Petitions of Republican candidate for County Legislature invalidated, Plan for sustainable energy on Shelter Island

Here are the headlines for Friday, May 5, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Crafting a plan for clean and sustainable energy for Shelter Island
Petitions of a Republican candidate for County Legislature to represent Shelter Island invalidated: GOP leader compares him to Santos
Suffolk Closeup: Debate on banning smart phones from classrooms
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Scoreboard honoring Dylan Newman unveiled at Southold High School
Greenport schools removed from state list of schools in need of improvement
Featured Letter: The phrase that made me shudder
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Hall Notes: Riverhead to auction off surplus building, New warehouse proposal in Calverton
‘Lax Out Cancer’ fundraiser returns to Shoreham-Wading River on May 13
NORTHFORKER
Six recipes to take your backyard BBQ from boring to best-ever
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of May 5
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Coche Comedor’s Hermanita Margarita
South Fork Dream Home: Suites for your sweets in East Hampton – Southforker
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated showers are expected this evening and the low tonight will be around 45.
