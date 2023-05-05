Daily Update: Petitions of Republican candidate for County Legislature invalidated, Plan for sustainable energy on Shelter Island

Greg Williams announced that he is running for the Suffolk County Legislature seat that will include Shelter Island. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, May 5, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Crafting a plan for clean and sustainable energy for Shelter Island

Petitions of a Republican candidate for County Legislature to represent Shelter Island invalidated: GOP leader compares him to Santos

Suffolk Closeup: Debate on banning smart phones from classrooms

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Scoreboard honoring Dylan Newman unveiled at Southold High School

Greenport schools removed from state list of schools in need of improvement

Featured Letter: The phrase that made me shudder

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Hall Notes: Riverhead to auction off surplus building, New warehouse proposal in Calverton

‘Lax Out Cancer’ fundraiser returns to Shoreham-Wading River on May 13

NORTHFORKER

Six recipes to take your backyard BBQ from boring to best-ever

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of May 5

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Coche Comedor’s Hermanita Margarita

South Fork Dream Home: Suites for your sweets in East Hampton – Southforker

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated showers are expected this evening and the low tonight will be around 45.

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

