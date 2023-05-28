Shelter Island Memorial Day Ceremonies schedule, Monday, May 29, 2023

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

LOST AT SEA CEREMONY

8 a.m., Bridge Street

Ceremony: Throwing of the Wreaths and 21 Gun Salute

Sergeant-at-Arms: Mitchell Clark

Singing: “Navy Hymn Song”: John Kerr & Company

Taps: Lenny Mastrogiacomo (bugle)

PARADE & CEREMONY

American Legion Mitchell Post 281: 10 a.m.

Ceremony: 10:40

Greeting from Post Commander Michael Mundy

Invocation: Rev. Charles McCarron (St Mary’s Episcopal)

National Anthem: Sara Mundy

Introduce Speakers: Commander Michael Mundy

Ladies Auxiliary President Speaker, Rita Gates: “Significance of the Poppies,” Reading of “In Flanders Fields”

Ceremonial Speech: Colonel Frank Kestler, US Army Retired

Reading of Islanders Killed-in-Action: Fr. Peter DeSanctis (Our Lady of the Isle)

Laying of the wreaths

21 Gun Salute

Playing of Taps: Lenny Mastrogiacomo

Closing Prayer: Reverend Dr. Stephen Adkison (Presbyterian Church)

All invited to the Picnic, sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club, on the south side of the Community Center/Legion Post 281.