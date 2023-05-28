Shelter Island Memorial Day Ceremonies schedule, Monday, May 29, 2023
LOST AT SEA CEREMONY
8 a.m., Bridge Street
Ceremony: Throwing of the Wreaths and 21 Gun Salute
Sergeant-at-Arms: Mitchell Clark
Singing: “Navy Hymn Song”: John Kerr & Company
Taps: Lenny Mastrogiacomo (bugle)
PARADE & CEREMONY
American Legion Mitchell Post 281: 10 a.m.
Ceremony: 10:40
Greeting from Post Commander Michael Mundy
Invocation: Rev. Charles McCarron (St Mary’s Episcopal)
National Anthem: Sara Mundy
Introduce Speakers: Commander Michael Mundy
Ladies Auxiliary President Speaker, Rita Gates: “Significance of the Poppies,” Reading of “In Flanders Fields”
Ceremonial Speech: Colonel Frank Kestler, US Army Retired
Reading of Islanders Killed-in-Action: Fr. Peter DeSanctis (Our Lady of the Isle)
Laying of the wreaths
21 Gun Salute
Playing of Taps: Lenny Mastrogiacomo
Closing Prayer: Reverend Dr. Stephen Adkison (Presbyterian Church)
All invited to the Picnic, sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club, on the south side of the Community Center/Legion Post 281.