Shelter Island State of the Town address Tuesday: In person and on Zoom
Supervisor Gerry Siller will deliver a report on the State of the Town on Tuesday, May 30 at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend at Town Hall or on Zoom; information on Zoom is here
Join Zoom Meeting
Passcode: 7490000
Please follow these guidelines if you are attending by ZOOM:
— Enter your FIRST and LAST name when joining ZOOM to ensure cyber security.
— Attendees with non-identifying names will not be admitted into a ZOOM Meeting (such as John’s iPad, iPhone, tablet576, Jane W., etc.)
— Turn off your camera and microphone.
— The recording of the State of the Town will be available to watch on Town YouTube Channel live and on demand, and on Channel 22.
— YouTube Live direct link will be posted shortly before the event.