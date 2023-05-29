Shelter Island State of the Town address Tuesday: In person and on Zoom

Supervisor Gerry Siller. (Credit: Judy Card)

Supervisor Gerry Siller will deliver a report on the State of the Town on Tuesday, May 30 at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend at Town Hall or on Zoom; information on Zoom is here

