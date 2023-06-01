Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: June 1, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Bad Art Night (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Come make the worst, most weird art possible. Snacks and supplies provided. Register at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. There will be snacks and fun, so bring your friends. Register at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6 – SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Rock Garden Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) Come paint rocks to help create a rock garden. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

VR Night for Tweens/Teens (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Come try the new Meta Quest headset to play some awesome Virtual Reality games! If you’ve never used VR, now is your time to try it. Register at silibrary.org.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Great Decisions: Energy Geopolitics, 5:30 p.m. (In-Person, Library and Zoom) As more countries move toward sustainable energy, amid supply chain issues with oil and gas, how will these trends influence U.S. interactions with other countries? Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Friday Night Dialogue w/ Isabel Vincent, 7 p.m., Library Her book, Overture of Hope, uncovers the story of two British spinsters who rescued dozens of Jewish Opera stars and personnel from the horrors of the Third Reich. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 pm (Zoom) Understanding Shakespeare’s Verse. Shakespeare most often wrote in blank verse (meaning that it doesn’t rhyme) arranged in iambic pentameter. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m., Library Tent Celebrate summer with an ice cream social under the tent. Learn more about the Renovation and Expansion project before you go to vote on June 17. Bring your family for ice cream, lawn games and a visit with your neighbors. No registration required.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Tech Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. (By Appointment Only) Need help with Libby, Flipster, Kanopy, Pronunciator, databases or your library account? Call the library at 631-749-0042 to set up an appointment with Sara. Please have any usernames and passwords with you. to get help with devices such as your phone, laptop, or tablet.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Black Pitmasters w/ Debra Freeman, 7 p.m. (Zoom) The original pitmasters were often enslaved people who were critical to the popularity and spread of barbecue across the United States. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Basics of Medicare, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Senior Services of North America presents this seminar about Medicare. Find out about benefits, the Medicare program that makes sense for you, how to lower your Part B premiums and new features of 2023 Medicare plans. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Jewish Center of the Hamptons: Karl Grossman talk, 6 p.m., Sag Harbor on historical Jewish populations and places of worship on the East End. His grandparents settled in Sag Harbor more than a century ago. To register, email [email protected]

TOWN MEETINGS Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, June 1, 6 – 7 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, June 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, June 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, June 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, June 8, 7 – 8 p.m.