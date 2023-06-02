Chequit open for hotel guests and dining

The Chequit. (Credit: Julie Lane)

After Town Building Inspector Reed Karen received an engineer’s report that the problem of leaking carbon monoxide (CO) in the Chequit Hotel had been remediated, the hotel and dining room are now open.

The hotel had to be evacuated twice over the Memorial Day weekend because of deadly gas in the building.

Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Dan Rasmussen told the Reporter the department answered a call of leaking gas on Friday, May 26, around 9:30 p.m. The staff of the hotel had evacuated guests when first responders arrived.

First responders answered the call Friday night, May 26, of a carbon monoxide leak at The Chequit. (Credit: Francis S. Cheh)

Fire department personnel received high readings of CO on the second and third floors of the hotel and an extensive search was made to locate the source of the gas.

All guest room windows were opened. “We cleared the CO out and everyone got back in,” the chief said, with the suggestion given to guests that they leave their windows open a crack. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services were on the scene and guests were questioned, but no one reported any signs or symptoms of CO exposure.

On Sunday, May 28, at 9:10 a.m., according to police reports, the CO Alarm activation went off again and hotel guests were evacuated.

The Fire Department confirmed the presence of CO throughout the building. Shelter Island Building Inspector Reed Karen responded and delivered a Notice of Violations and Order of Remedy.

Mr. Karen’s orders shut down all mechanical equipment, including hot water and gas stoves.