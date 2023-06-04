What is that? June 4, 2023

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s mystery photo (see bottom right) was identified quickly by Roger McKeon, who emailed us that it’s the cannon on the grounds of the American Legion Hall/Community Center. And Brian Caputo hit a bullseye on the Reporter’s Facebook page.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

What’s known about the military field piece, according to the Shelter Island Historical Society, is that it dates from World War II and was installed on the grounds in 1986 by William Johnson.

South Ferry was involved in restoration work on the cannon, according to Cliff Clark, sandblasting and painting with high-grade epoxy paint and then a coating of army green.

Mr. Clark said that just this week he and a maintenance team noticed the cannon would need more painting and South Ferry crews will be on the job again.