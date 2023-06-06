Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 6, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Walter G. Giron Gomez of Greenport was ticketed on June 3 on Ram Island Drive for failure to cover loose cargo.

Jason R. Marks, Modesto, Calif., was given a summons on June 1 for speeding on New York Avenue — 44 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Also on June 3, Wilson Barbecho, Mastic, was given a summons at Kissing Rock for catching undersized porgies.

Police conducted 16 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on May 30 and 31 and July 1 and 2, in the Center, the Heights, Dering Harbor, West Neck and Menantic — resulting in two tickets and seven warnings.

Traffic Control Officers issued 15 parking tickets.

Accidents

Police officer David McGayhey reported he was backing off a St. Mary’s roadway on to a shoulder when he hit a sign pole, his vision being obstructed by equipment in the passenger seat. The draft report said damages exceeded $1,000.

Other reports

A case of possible harassment was followed up at police headquarters on May 28.

Beach patrols were conducted on May 29, followed by other patrols on June 30-31 and June 1-2 on Wades and Crescent beaches. Only one dog was spotted; six warnings were issued.

On the 30th, a caller reported receiving a harassing email. A visitor to police headquarters told police about fraudulent charges on a debit card.

An active domestic dispute was called in May 30 in Cartwright.

On the 31st, a disabled car was moved off a Heights roadway with assistance by police. A caller told police the kayak storage unit on Menantic was at capacity, but some kayaks may not have valid permits.

A person told police that another resident was blocking a county lane with his vehicle; the caller wanted the incident documented.

A noise complaint was received in West Neck on May 31; officers advised the people to lower the volume.

A tree was reported down in Menantic, carrying wires with it; PSEG was notified on June 1. Also on June 1, an officer contacted a boat owner about non-resident anchoring restrictions in West Neck Harbor; the owner agreed to comply with the 48-hour regulations.

On June 2, a dock broke loose in Menantic, noticed by an officer on patrol. The dock was secured and the owner notified. Police investigated several harassing phone calls a recipient apparently received from an alleged N.Y. State Court system.

Police conducted the first of its Development of Environmental Conservation law checks on June 3 and 4 in Hay Beach and West Neck; 15 people were fishing, one ticket was issued for undersized porgies.

On the 3rd, a 16-foot boat washed ashore on Ram Island; the owner was contacted and said he would remove the boat at the next high tide.

A group of bike-riding youths were creating a disturbance in the Heights on June 4; an officer spoke to them and they said they would comply.

Another disturbance was reported in the Center when a truck was reported driving all over the road in the Center. An officer located the vehicle and followed it for a short distance until it pulled into a construction site.

An ambulance driver reported that an SUV was not only following too closely but then passed the EMS driver over a double yellow line. An officer searched the area with negative results.

In other incidents: police monitored traffic for Memorial Day events and for North Ferry traffic; conducted DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes for 5th and 6th graders and a special program for kindergartners; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; unlocked a house with keys not available; responded to two false 911 calls; fingerprinted a job applicant; and answered five lost and found reports.

Alarms

Shelter Island Fire (SIFD) and Police departments answered three calls — two in the Heights on May 31 and a carbon monoxide alarm in Ram Island on June 2. The alarms in the Heights were caused by workers accidentally setting off a smoke detector in the basement and by welding that activated a sprinkler system.

The Ram Island alarm was in the basement; the caretaker and John’s gas Service were on the scene. The problem was located and will be repaired. The SIFD aired out the basement and the tenants required no medical attention.

On June 3, a responding officer noticed a back door had blown open; there was no sign of any criminal activity, and the door was secured and the owner notified.

Animals

A banded pigeon reported on Ram Island was tracked by the Animal Control Officer (ACO); it had come from New Brighton, Penn. and was temporarily housed until the owner could be located.

A snapping turtle was at a jobsite in Cartwright; the ACO relocated the turtle to a nearby pond. Another turtle created a traffic jam in West Neck and also found refuge in a pond. A third turtle was hit by a vehicle In Cartwright and was taken by the ACO to a vet for humane euthanasia.

A caller reported that a bat was possibly living in her Center house. The ACO saw what appeared to be a rat’s nest in the wall and recommended an exterminator.

The ACO captured a sick turkey in the Center with a severe case of bird pox; it was euthanized. Another injured turkey flew away when the ACO approached. A fledgling robin, unable to fly, on a roadway in Silver Beach, was captured by the ACO and taken to a wildlife rehabilitator.

An officer put down an injured deer in the Center — apparently it had been hit by a vehicle. A groundhog was reported sleeping on stairs at a Heights residence. When the ACO approached, the groundhog woke up and ran under the deck.

The ACO was unable to locate a dog at large in the Center. A dog was reported locked in a car with no windows open. The ACO located the owner and advised her to check on the dog.

Two dogs were reported missing in South Ferry Hills and the Center. One was found the next day, the other was located by the owner and ACO.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Southampton Hospital on May 29 and 30. Seven cases were taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 31, June 2, 3 and 4.