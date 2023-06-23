Complete Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Veronica (Roni) Anne Siller

Veronica (Roni) Anne Siller, 67, of Shelter Island, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 21, 2023 with her husband of 47 years, Gerry Siller by her side.

Roni was born on Nov. 22, 1955 to Vincent and Vera MacDonald in Bethpage, N.Y. Growing up in Massapequa, she attended Massapequa High School where she met and became high school sweethearts with Gerry, whom she married in 1976.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Marywood College as well as a Masters Degree in Education from Dowling College. Roni taught Home and Career Education at the Shelter Island School until her retirement in 2012. As a teacher, Roni brought humor and light-heartedness to the classroom, forming close bonds with many of her students over the years. Following her retirement, she worked as an office assistant at the Shelter Island Senior Center.

Roni and Gerry had four daughters together who they raised on Shelter Island. Roni was a devoted wife and mother and her life centered around her family. She supported all activities the girls were part of, be it Girl Scouts, softball, tennis, basketball, lacrosse or horseback riding, to name a few. It was rare not to see Roni in the stands cheering on.

Living to cherish her memory are her husband, Gerry Siller; daughters, Kristen (Thomas) Dickman, Meghan (Brandon) Smith, Molly (Richard III) Jernick, and Katie; and her siblings, Bruce MacDonald, John MacDonald; and Nancy Hunter. She is survived by her seven grandchildren, Riley and Grace Wilder; Wyatt, Austin, and Ellie Jernick; and James and Emily Smith all of whom loved her dearly.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 26 from 3-6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery. In memoriam, the Siller family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shelter Island For All (Roni Siller fund) PO Box 1355 Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965, or by venmo @shelterforall

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.