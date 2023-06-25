Commencement ceremonies for the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023
On Friday, June 23, families and friends gathered at Shelter Island School to honor the High School Class of 2023 in commencement ceremonies.
The Reporter will have a full report on this site in the coming days and in our print edition of June 29.
For now, here are some photos by Adam Bundy to enjoy.
Students tapped into their creativity by customizing their mortarboards.
Families celebrated the their loved one’s acomplishmnent.
Hats off to the Class of 2023.