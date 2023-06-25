Commencement ceremonies for the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023

The Class of 2023. Flanking the graduates are junior marshalls (in white), Harper Congdon and Leonardo Dougherty. Graduates, from left, Andrea Napoles, Alex Burns, Hayden Rylott, Madison Springer, Elijah Davidson, Mary Genari, Margaret Schultheis, Steven Pacheco, John Febles-Torres, Jeremy Sabatel, Sebastian Quigley-Dunning, Luca Martinez, and Class Advisor Jimbo Theinert.

On Friday, June 23, families and friends gathered at Shelter Island School to honor the High School Class of 2023 in commencement ceremonies.

The Reporter will have a full report on this site in the coming days and in our print edition of June 29.

For now, here are some photos by Adam Bundy to enjoy.

Pride.



Lifting their voices.

Chair of the Board of Education Margaret Colligan addressing the graduates.

Salutatorium Andrea Napoles.

Valedictorian Hayden Rylott.

School Superintendent Brian Doelger

Students tapped into their creativity by customizing their mortarboards.

Families celebrated the their loved one’s acomplishmnent.

Hats off to the Class of 2023.