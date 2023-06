Jonas Kinsey

Jonas Kinsey has been named to the Dean’s List at SUNY New Paltz for the spring 2023 semester. Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

A 2020 Shelter Island High School graduate, he will be graduated from SUNY this December with a degree in Sociology.

Congratulations, Jonas!