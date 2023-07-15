News from Goat Hill: July 15, 2023

One of the Shelter Island Country Club’s beloved mascots. (Credit: Gordon Cantley)

Fourth of July week 2023 was a very busy one up at Goat Hill.

Thanks to all the great work done by the pro shop staff to accommodate all the golfers, the course is in great shape and playing as challenging as ever. The par 32 layout has five par 4s and four par 3s. There are six blind shots into the greens and some local knowledge is key to hitting the smaller size greens.

If you’re visiting, rental clubs are available and we have a newly refurbished driving range to work on your game. Lessons from our resident pro are also available; just inquire at the pro shop. So, grab your clubs and we will see you on the first tee.

Tournament Schedule

July 16 — One club per person per hole scramble

August 13 — Three clubs and a putter

September 10 — Backwards Tournament

September 29 — Midnight Madness

Club Professional

Eric K. Schultzel is back for the 2023 season as Shelter Island CC’s PGA Teaching Professional. Eric will be giving individual, group and playing lessons,;video analysis will also be available. To schedule your lesson, or for any other questions please call the Pro Shop at 631-749-0416.

Driving Range

Now open and refurbished. Grab a token at the pro shop and work on your game.

Flying Goat Restaurant

Open for its seventh season at the clubhouse. Best views on Shelter Island. Check out our new menu items. Reservations recommended. 631-749-5404.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. . Weekdays, 9-5.

Attitude makes the difference.