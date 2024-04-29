Shelter Island By the Numbers: April 29, 2024

(Courtesy photo)

3.59

Percent more in state aid will reach the Shelter Island School District for the 2024-25 school year compared with state aid received for the current school year

1-2

Feet per day at which groundwater can move, making it critical for homeowners to have drinking water tested at least once a year for possible contaminants

1,664.25

Dollars will benefit the American Cancer Society in contributions collected by National Honor Society members from attendees following performances of the original school play, ‘Miracle in the Park’ written and directed by John Kaasik

48

Students in grades 6 through 12 were named to the high honor roll or honor roll for the third quarter of the school term

1

Month delay in the Zoning Board of Appeals discussion on the application for a use change filed by representatives of the Perlman Music Center

2+6

Feet have been added to the new ramp used by North Ferry in Greenport with the result the ramp is 2 feet higher and 6 feet longer to handle higher sea levels